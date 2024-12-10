Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $600,000 in GAM from Colorado Rapids
December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has completed an unprecedented trade with Colorado Rapids in which the Union can acquire up to $600,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), in exchange for the club's SuperDraft picks for the next three years.
The Union will receive a guaranteed $350,000 in GAM and up to $250,000 more in GAM if certain performance-based metrics are achieved. The GAM will be allocated as such: $125,000 in 2025 GAM, $125,000 in 2026 GAM, and $100,000 in 2027 GAM. In exchange, the Union have traded eight SuperDraft picks. Colorado will receive the club's first and third-round picks in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, as well as their first, second, and third-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 MLS SuperDrafts.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquire $350,000 in guaranteed GAM and up to $250,000 in conditional GAM from Colorado Rapids in exchange for eight SuperDraft picks over 2025, 2026, and 2027.
