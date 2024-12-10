FC Cincinnati Draw FC Motagua in Round One of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati will face FC Motagua of the Honduran Liga Nacional in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup following the competitions official draw on Tuesday, December 10 in Miami, Florida. The Orange and Blue will compete in the region's premier club competition for the second consecutive year after debuting in 2024.

Round One of the Champions Cup will feature a two-leg, home-and-away series between the clubs which spans over four weeks from February 4 to February 27. Fixture information between Cincinnati's Round One series against Motagua will be announced at a later date.

FC Motagua qualified by winning its Play-In series in the Concacaf Central American Cup. This will be the club's 21st appearance and first since the 2023 edition. The club's best finish is as a quarterfinalist, which it accomplished in its previous appearance.

The Round of 16 (March 4-13), Quarterfinals (April 1-10) and Semifinals (April 22-May 1) all follow the same two-leg, home-and-away series, with the Champions Cup final (June 1) serving as a single elimination match to determine a champion.

FC Cincinnati are one of 22 clubs participating in Round One, while five clubs; Cavalier FC [JAM], Club América [MEX], Columbus Crew [USA], LA Galaxy [USA] and LD Alajuelense [CRC], have received a bye to the Round of 16 through cup competitions and accumulated points. The Orange and Blue join the Crew and Galaxy as one of ten MLS clubs (Colorado Rapids, Inter Miami CF, LAFC, Real Salt Lake, Seattle Sounders, Sporting Kansas City, and Vancouver Whitecaps) competing in the upcoming continental competition.

In 2024, FC Cincinnati advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Cavalier FC in Round One by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0 before falling to LigaMX side C.F. Monterrey, 3-1 on aggregate.

For more information on the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, including tournament scheduling, scores and competition information, visit concacaf.com.

