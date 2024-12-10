LA Galaxy Announce 2024 Roster Decisions

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, the 2024 MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy today announced their current roster status for the 2025 season.

The LA Galaxy have 19 players under contract for the 2025 season, including goalkeepers John McCarthy and Novak Mićović, defenders Julián Aude, Mauricio Cuevas, Emiro Garces, Harbor Miller, John Nelson and Miki Yamane, midfielders Gastón Brugman, Edwin Cerrillo, Diego Fagundez, Riqui Puig and Marco Reus and forwards Miguel Berry, Aaron Bibout, Dejan Joveljić, Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and Ruben Ramos Jr.

The Galaxy have exercised the contract options for 2025 on defender Jalen Neal and midfielders Mark Delgado, Tucker Lepley, Isaiah Parente and Gino Vivi.

LA declined the 2025 contract option on goalkeeper Brady Scott and defender Martín Cáceres, who recorded two goals and an assist in 36 matches played (34 starts) across three seasons played for the club. Cáceres made 15 appearances (14 starts) during the 2024 MLS Regular Season. The Galaxy's MLS Cup 2024 win marked the eighth league title in Cáceres' career.

"A great player doesn't just elevate their own performance; they lift the entire team," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "That Martin maintained such a positive and impactful presence even after suffering season-ending injuries, is a testament to his character. We are grateful to his many contributions to the team."

Defenders Maya Yoshida and Eriq Zavaleta are out of contract. The club remains in active discussions with Scott, Yoshida and Zavaleta about returning in 2025.

The Galaxy's current roster heading into the 2025 campaign, listed alphabetically by position, is below:

2025 LA Galaxy Roster, as of Dec. 10, 2024

Goalkeepers (2): John McCarthy, Novak Mićović

Defenders (7): Julián Aude, Mauricio Cuevas, Emiro Garcés, Harbor Miller, Jalen Neal, John Nelson, Miki Yamane

Midfielders (9): Gastón Brugman, Edwin Cerrillo, Mark Delgado, Diego Fagundez, Tucker Lepley, Isaiah Parente, Riqui Puig, Marco Reus, Gino Vivi

Forwards (6): Miguel Berry, Aaron Bibout, Dejan Joveljić, Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, Ruben Ramos Jr.

