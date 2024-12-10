Minnesota United Announces Its 12 Protected Players Ahead of 2024 MLS Expansion Draft

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (Dec. 10, 2024) - Major League Soccer announced today the list of players available for selection in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft, where expansion side San Diego FC will select up to five players from the eligible list on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

The event will be produced and broadcast live on San Diego FC's website, SanDiegoFC.com, and hosted by MLS talent Matt Doyle, Andrew Wiebe, and Calen Carr.

MINNESOTA UNITED EXPANSION DRAFT LIST

Protected (12): Michael Boxall, Jefferson Diaz, Hassani Dotson, Carlos Harvey, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Sang Bin Jeong, Robin Lod, Tani Oluwaseyi, Joaquín Pereyra, Joseph Rosales, Dayne St. Clair, Kelvin Yeboah.

Automatically Protected (2): Devin Padelford (Homegrown), Patrick Weah (Homegrown)

Available for Selection (19): Jordan Adebayo-Smith, Hugo Bacharach, Alejandro Bran, Ethan Bristow, Derek Dodson, Morris Duggan, Franco Fragapane, Clint Irwin, Matúš Kmeť, Anthony Markanich Jr., Mikael Marques, Loïc Mesanvi, Moses Nyeman, Teemu Pukki, Sam Shashoua, Alec Smir, DJ Taylor, Wil Trapp and Zarek Valentin.

Each current MLS club had the opportunity to protect 12 players from their 2024 roster. Generation adidas players (who did not graduate at the end of the 2024 season) and Homegrown Players (ages 25 and under) on a club's off-budget roster are automatically protected and do not count against a team's 12 protected roster spots.

Designated Players are not automatically protected. If a Designated Player has a no-trade clause in his contract, then the club must protect him in the Expansion Draft.

For a club that has a player claimed from their unprotected roster, that team will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money for the selection. Once a player is selected from a club's unprotected roster, that club is removed from the remainder of the Expansion Draft and may not have a second player selected.

The offseason roster building events continue with the opening of Free Agency and the End-of-Year Waivers process on Thursday, Dec. 12, and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process on Friday, Dec. 13. Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Process will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, and will be followed by MLS SuperDraft 2025 on Friday, Dec. 20.

