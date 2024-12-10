Revolution Protect 12 Players from 2024 MLS Expansion Draft

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution protected 12 players from selection by San Diego FC, the newest club beginning play in the league's 30th season, in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft on Wednesday, Dec. 11 (10:30 p.m. ET). In addition to seven Homegrown Players who are automatically protected, 19 players from New England's 2024 roster are unavailable for selection by San Diego FC.

The Revolution protected the following 12 players from Wednesday's expansion draft: Emmanuel Boateng, Dylan Borrero, Brandon Bye, Tomás Chancalay, Earl Edwards Jr., Andrew Farrell, Carles Gil, Aljaž Ivačič, Luca Langoni, Matt Polster, Giacomo Vrioni, and Alhassan Yusuf. All except Borrero are currently under contract with New England for the 2025 season.

The seven automatically protected Homegrown Players are Esmir Bajraktarević, Noel Buck, Malcolm Fry, Peyton Miller, Jack Panayotou, Will Sands, and Santiago Suarez. As a new signing for the 2025 season, defender Mamadou Fofana is ineligible for selection on Wednesday.

The 2024 MLS Expansion Draft will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be produced and broadcast live on San Diego FC's website, SanDiegoFC.com. The broadcast will be hosted by MLS talent Matt Doyle, Andrew Wiebe, and Calen Carr and will feature guests from San Diego FC throughout the event.

2024 MLS Expansion Draft

The 30th club in Major League Soccer, San Diego FC, will continue to build its inaugural season roster by selecting up to five players from the eligible player list. Twenty-nine teams were each allowed to protect 12 eligible players. San Diego will select up to five players from a total list of 354. All teams are eligible to have a player selected in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. Once a player is selected from a club's unprotected roster, that club is removed from the remainder of the Expansion Draft and may not have a second player selected.

