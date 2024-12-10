Inter Miami CF Transfers Diego Gómez to English Premier League's Brighton & Hove Albion for Club-Record Fee

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF today announced it has transferred midfielder Diego Gómez to Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. of the English Premier League for a Club-record transfer fee. The transfer fee ranks among the most expensive outbound transfers in Major League Soccer (MLS) history.

"The growth Diego has shown as a player since joining Inter Miami has been exponential. His contributions to the team both in midfield and in attack have been key for us through a historic period," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí. "The Club believed in his ability and potential from the beginning of the process, and everyone at the Club is delighted to have aided in his development. We are excited to see Diego continue to represent us as he makes the jump to one of the world's best leagues in the English Premier League."

"I'm thankful to Inter Miami for the incredible opportunity it provided me to join this fantastic organization, and to make history with the Club. I'm grateful for the trust the Club had in me, and everything it has done to help me with my development since joining in July of last year, making me a better player and person on and off the pitch. I will always carry Inter Miami with me in my heart," said Gómez.

The 21-year-old San Juan Bautista, Paraguay native joined Inter Miami in July 2023 halfway through the season and developed into an important player for the Club. In all, the versatile midfielder amassed 40 appearances across all competitions, recording seven goals and 10 assists in the process. Notably, Gómez was key in helping Inter Miami clinch its first two titles in Club history by winning the Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters' Shield.

He appeared in five out of seven matches enroute to clinching the Leagues Cup 2023, scoring one of the penalties in the decisive shootout in the final against Nashville SC. In 2024, he made 19 appearances, contributing three goals and seven assists, in the team's best regular season yet, recording the most wins, goals and points in Club history, and winning its first-ever Supporters' Shield title, doing so in historic fashion by securing the MLS single-season points record (74).

Additionally, in his second year at the Club in 2024, Gómez ranked first in the prestigious 2024 22 Under 22 presented by BodyArmor class highlighting the best young international and domestic players across the league.

On the international stage, Gómez has featured for the Paraguayan national team across youth and senior levels. The midfielder has made 12 appearances for his country's senior side to date, tallying a goal and an assist. He has also excelled at the youth level for La Albirroja, including captaining the U-20 team as they clinched the 2022 South American Games title. This year, he led Paraguay's U-23 side to glory in the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament as team captain and concluded the competition as one of the three joint top-scorers with five goals to his name in seven appearances, while also registering two assists. Gómez subsequently featured at the 2024 Paris Olympics, captaining the side as they reached the quarterfinals to register a third-ever knockout stages appearance in what was La Albirroja's first participation at the tournament in 20 years.

