Nashville Soccer Club Announces Protected Players List for 2024 MLS Expansion Draft
December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the list of protected players who will be exempt from selection by San Diego FC during the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft taking place at 9:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The players protected by Nashville SC are:
PLAYER POSITION
Josh Bauer Defender
Tyler Boyd Forward
Julian Gaines Defender
Dan Lovitz Defender
Lukas MacNaughton Defender
Shaq Moore Defender
Hany Mukhtar Midfielder
Alex Muyl Midfielder
Sam Surridge Forward
Joe Willis Goalkeeper
Patrick Yazbek Midfielder
Walker Zimmerman Defender
In addition, homegrown players who are 25 years old and under in the year in which the Expansion Draft takes place and on a club's roster at the end of the 2024 MLS Season are automatically protected, making Isaiah Jones, Jonathan Pérez, Jacob Shaffelburg, and Adem Sipić unavailable for selection by San Diego FC during Wednesday night's five-round Expansion Draft.
If a player from Nashville SC's unprotected list is selected by San Diego FC, the club will be eliminated from the 2024 Expansion Draft and will not lose any additional players. Clubs that lose a player to San Diego in the Expansion Draft will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
