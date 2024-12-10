Nashville Soccer Club Announces Protected Players List for 2024 MLS Expansion Draft

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the list of protected players who will be exempt from selection by San Diego FC during the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft taking place at 9:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The players protected by Nashville SC are:

PLAYER POSITION

Josh Bauer Defender

Tyler Boyd Forward

Julian Gaines Defender

Dan Lovitz Defender

Lukas MacNaughton Defender

Shaq Moore Defender

Hany Mukhtar Midfielder

Alex Muyl Midfielder

Sam Surridge Forward

Joe Willis Goalkeeper

Patrick Yazbek Midfielder

Walker Zimmerman Defender

In addition, homegrown players who are 25 years old and under in the year in which the Expansion Draft takes place and on a club's roster at the end of the 2024 MLS Season are automatically protected, making Isaiah Jones, Jonathan Pérez, Jacob Shaffelburg, and Adem Sipić unavailable for selection by San Diego FC during Wednesday night's five-round Expansion Draft.

If a player from Nashville SC's unprotected list is selected by San Diego FC, the club will be eliminated from the 2024 Expansion Draft and will not lose any additional players. Clubs that lose a player to San Diego in the Expansion Draft will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

