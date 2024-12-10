CF Montréal Protects 12 Players Ahead of Expansion Draft
December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal unveiled on Tuesday its list of 12 protected players ahead of San Diego FC's expansion draft taking place on Wednesday at 10:30pm EST.
CF Montréal has protected the following players: Fernando Álvarez, Sébastian Breza, Dawid Bugaj, Caden Clark, Dominic Iankov, Sunusi Ibrahim, Ousman Jabang, Mahala Opoku, Tom Pearce, Samuel Piette, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and Joel Waterman.
Homegrown players who were part of the 2024 roster and aged 25 years and younger are automatically excluded from the process. Those players are goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (CF Montréal), defenders George Campbell (Atlanta United) and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Toronto FC), as well as midfielders Alessandro Biello (CF Montréal), Bryce Duke (Real Salt Lake), Nathan Saliba (CF Montréal) and Rida Zouhir (CF Montréal).
The following players from the 2024 roster will be eligible for selection: goalkeeper Logan Ketterer, defenders Gabriele Corbo, Grayson Doody, Raheem Edwards, Joaquín Sosa and Róbert Thorkelsson, midfielders Ilias Iliadis, Lassi Lappalainen, Matteo Schiavoni and Victor Wanyama, as well as forwards Matías Cóccaro and Josef Martínez.
San Diego FC will select five players in the draft. Teams can only lose one player each.
