Houston Dynamo FC Confirm Protected Players for the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC confirmed its list of protected players for the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft that will occur on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

San Diego FC will enter Major League Soccer in 2025 and may select up to five players from the eligible pool of players, claiming only a single player from any one club. Each MLS club can protect 12 players from their Senior and Supplemental rosters, while Generation adidas players who occupy Roster Slots 21-24 and Homegrown Players 25 years old and under are automatically protected.

Protected list of Dynamo players: FW Amine Bassi MF Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla MF Artur DF Griffin Dorsey DF Micael FW Lawrence Ennali DF Franco Escobar FW Aliyu Ibrahim FW Ezequiel Ponce FW Nelson Quiñónes DF Erik Sviatchenko GK Andrew Tarbell

Automatically protected list of Dynamo players: FW Stephen Annor (Generation adidas) MF Brooklyn Raines (Homegrown Player) DF Kieran Sargeant (Homegrown Player) GK Xavier Valdez (Homegrown Player)

