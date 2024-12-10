Atlanta United Announces 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Protected List
December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today the club's protected list for the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft where league newcomers San Diego FC will make up to five selections. The Expansion Draft will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET. San Diego FC will be the 30th club in MLS.
The 29 clubs that competed in the 2024 season are allowed to protect 12 players from their Senior and Supplemental roster. Generation Adidas and Homegrown players who are 25 years old or younger are automatically protected. Clubs that have a player selected in the Expansion Draft will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money. For more details on the Expansion Draft parameters click HERE.
The MLS offseason continues with End-Of-Year Waivers and the start of Free Agency on Dec. 12, while Re-Entry Process (Stage 1) will be held on Dec. 13, Re-Entry Process (Stage 2) on Dec. 19 and the MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 20. A full schedule of MLS offseason calendar can be found HERE.
Atlanta United's 2024 Expansion Draft List
Protected Players (12):
Pedro Amador, Josh Cohen, Stian Gregersen, Brad Guzan, Brooks Lennon, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Jamal Thiaré, Derrick Williams
Automatically Protected Players (6):
Luke Brennan, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Jay Fortune, Efraín Morales, Adyn Torres
Players Available for Selection (7):
Luis Abram, Erik Centeno, Nick Firmino, Ronald Hernández, Franco Ibarra, Daniel Ríos, Xande Silva
Players Exempt from Selection (2):
Dax McCarty, Quentin Westberg
