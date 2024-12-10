Philadelphia Union Announce Protected List for 2024 MLS Expansion Draft

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced their protected list for the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. Scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Expansion Draft gives San Diego FC the opportunity to add five players to their roster, with only a single player able to be drafted from any one club.

Protected from selection are the following players: Markus Anderson, Tai Baribo, Andre Blake, Jesus Bueno, Daniel Gazdag, Jakob Glesnes, Danley Jean Jacques, Olwethu Makhanya, Olivier Mbaizo, Oliver Semmle, Mikael Uhre, and Kai Wagner.

Additionally, the following Union players are automatically protected as Homegrown Players: Brandan Craig, Nathan Harriel, Jack McGlynn, CJ Olney, Nick Pariano, Nelson Pierre, Jeremy Rafanello, Matt Real, Andrew Rick, Cavan Sullivan, Quinn Sullivan, and David Vazquez.

The 29 MLS clubs that competed during the 2024 season can protect 12 players between their Senior and Supplemental Rosters. For a club that has a player claimed from their unprotected roster, that team will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money for the selection.

