St. Louis CITY SC Announces 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Protected List
December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC announced the club's protected list for the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. San Diego FC will make up to five selections with the Expansion Draft taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 p.m. CT. San Diego FC will be the 30th club in MLS.
The 29 clubs that competed in the 2024 season are allowed to protect 12 players from their Senior and Supplemental roster. Generation Adidas and Homegrown players who are 25 years old or younger are automatically protected. Clubs that have a player selected in the Expansion Draft will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money. For more details on the Expansion Draft parameters click HERE.
The MLS offseason continues with End-Of-Year Waivers and the start of Free Agency on Dec. 12, while Re-Entry Process (Stage 1) will be held on Dec. 13, Re-Entry Process (Stage 2) on Dec. 19 and the MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 20. A full schedule of MLS offseason calendar can be found HERE.
St, Louis CITY SC's 2024 Expansion Draft List
Protected Players (12):
Rasmus Alm, Simon Becher, Roman Bürki, Chris Durkin, Marcel Hartel, Jannes Horn, João Klauss, Henry Kessler, Eduard Löwen, Cedric Teuchert, Tomas Totland, Indiana Vassilev
Automatically Protected Players (4):
Caden Glover, Mykhi Joyner, Tyson Pearce, Miguel Perez
Off Roster/Not Available For Selection Players (1):
Timo Baumgartl*
Baumgartl is currently not on the roster until the receipt of his P1 visa and ITC, which makes him ineligible for selection.
Players Available for Selection (17):
Njabulo Blom, Jake Girdwood-Reich, Kyle Hiebert, Hosei Kijima, John Klein, Ben Lundt, Jake Nerwinski, Joakim Nilsson, Christian Olivares, Tomáš Ostrák, Selmir Pidro, Célio Pompeu, Jayden Reid, Nökkvi Thórisson, Akil Watts, Michael Wentzel, Josh Yaro
