Inter Miami CF Set to Face Sporting Kansas City in Round One of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Following Tuesday's draw that revealed the Round One matchups for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, Inter Miami CF is set to face Sporting Kansas City. The Club will now compete in the region's most prestigious club competition featuring the best teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean for a second time, with the 60th edition of the competition to take place from to be played between February and June 2025.

The Concacaf Champions Cup Round One fixtures are set to take place between Feb. 4 and Feb. 27. Times and dates for the first leg and the return fixture will be announced at a later time.

Inter Miami CF 2025 Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive window to purchase tickets. More information to follow.

How did Inter Miami Qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup?

Inter Miami qualified for Round One of the competition by securing a spot among the two next-best clubs in the MLS Supporters' Shield standings.

This will be the Club's second appearance after it debuted in the competition in 2023, when the team reached the quarterfinals.

Competition Format

Next year's Concacaf Champions Cup will continue to be played in a five-round direct elimination knockout stage format. The first four rounds-Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals-all include home and away play, while the Final is played as a single-leg match.

Of the 27 participating clubs, 22 will begin play in Round One, and five will receive a bye to the Round of 16.

