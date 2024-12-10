Inter Miami CF Set to Face Sporting Kansas City in Round One of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup
December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Following Tuesday's draw that revealed the Round One matchups for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, Inter Miami CF is set to face Sporting Kansas City. The Club will now compete in the region's most prestigious club competition featuring the best teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean for a second time, with the 60th edition of the competition to take place from to be played between February and June 2025.
The Concacaf Champions Cup Round One fixtures are set to take place between Feb. 4 and Feb. 27. Times and dates for the first leg and the return fixture will be announced at a later time.
Inter Miami CF 2025 Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive window to purchase tickets. More information to follow.
How did Inter Miami Qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup?
Inter Miami qualified for Round One of the competition by securing a spot among the two next-best clubs in the MLS Supporters' Shield standings.
This will be the Club's second appearance after it debuted in the competition in 2023, when the team reached the quarterfinals.
Competition Format
Next year's Concacaf Champions Cup will continue to be played in a five-round direct elimination knockout stage format. The first four rounds-Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals-all include home and away play, while the Final is played as a single-leg match.
Of the 27 participating clubs, 22 will begin play in Round One, and five will receive a bye to the Round of 16.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 10, 2024
- Real Salt Lake Draws Costa Rican Side Herediano for Tuesday February 18 Kickoff of 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Draw Deportivo Saprissa to Start 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Face Sporting Kansas City in Round One of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Draw FC Motagua in Round One of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids to Face LAFC in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC to Play Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Signs 16-Year-Old Academy Player Jude Terry to Homegrown Contract - Los Angeles FC
- Columbus Crew Grant Crew 2 Head Coach Kelvin Jones Ability to Pursue Professional Advancement Opportunity - Columbus Crew SC
- Real Salt Lake Makes 17 Current / Former Players Eligible to San Diego FC in Wednesday's 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Protect 12 Players from 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - New England Revolution
- Notebook: How the FC Cincinnati Faithful Played a Part in a Historic Transfer - FC Cincinnati
- Eligible Player List Revealed for MLS Expansion Draft as San Diego FC to Select up to Five Players on Wednesday - San Diego FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Announces 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Protected List - St. Louis City SC
- Eligible Player Lists Revealed for MLS Expansion Draft as San Diego FC to Select up to Five Players on Wednesday - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Announce Protected List for 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Philadelphia Union
- Official Draw for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Tonight - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Announces 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Protected List - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC Reveal Protected Player List for Upcoming MLS Expansion Draft - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Protected List Ahead of 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Protect 12 Players Ahead of 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Announce Protected List for 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Protected Players Ahead of 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Announces 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Protected List - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Confirm Protected Players for the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Protected Players List for 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Nashville SC
- Sporting KC Protects 12 Players Ahead of Expansion Draft - Sporting Kansas City
- CF Montréal Protects 12 Players Ahead of Expansion Draft - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Announces Its 12 Protected Players Ahead of 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Diego Gómez to English Premier League's Brighton & Hove Albion for Club-Record Fee - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Announce 2024 Roster Decisions - LA Galaxy
- Colorado Rapids Acquire Eight MLS SuperDraft Picks in Trade with Philadelphia Union - Colorado Rapids
- Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $600,000 in GAM from Colorado Rapids - Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati Await Concacaf Champions Cup Matchup with Draw Set for December 10 - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville Soccer Club Re-Signs Defender Josh Bauer - Nashville SC
- MLS Second-Highest Attended League in the World - Charlotte FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Set to Face Sporting Kansas City in Round One of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Inter Miami CF Announces 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Protected List
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Diego Gómez to English Premier League's Brighton & Hove Albion for Club-Record Fee
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Match Schedule Released for Highly Anticipated Summer Tournament
- São Paulo FC and CR Flamengo Coming to Chase Stadium on January 19 for International Friendly