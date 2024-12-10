Colorado Rapids Acquire Eight MLS SuperDraft Picks in Trade with Philadelphia Union

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club has acquired eight natural MLS SuperDraft selections from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The Rapids receive the Union's first-round and third-round picks in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, as well as their first-Round, second-round, and third-round picks in both the 2026 and 2027 drafts.

Philadelphia acquires $350,000 in GAM, distributed over three seasons, with $125,000 allocated for 2025, $125,000 for 2026, and $100,000 for 2027. As part of the trade, the Union could receive up to $250,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics are achieved.

TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rapids have acquired eight natural MLS SuperDraft selections from the Philadelphia Union, including their first-round and third-round picks in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, first-round, second-round, and third-round picks in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, and first-round, second-round, and third-round picks in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), distributed as $125,000 in 2025, $125,000 in 2026, and $100,000 in 2027, on December 9, 2024.

