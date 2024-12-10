Colorado Rapids to Face LAFC in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One
December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids will begin their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup run against Los Angeles FC in Round One, Concacaf announced today. The Rapids will travel to Los Angeles for the first leg before hosting LAFC for the second leg; exact match dates and kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
Colorado is one of eight MLS clubs competing in the 2025 edition of the tournament, which features 27 clubs from across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rapids qualified for the competition through their third-place finish in the 2024 Leagues Cup, a run that included four consecutive victories over Liga MX teams-a first for an MLS club.
The Rapids are also one of seven MLS teams to have secured three Audi MLS Cup Playoff spots and two Concacaf Champions Cup berths since 2020, joining Columbus, LAFC, New England, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Vancouver. Among Western Conference teams, only Colorado, LAFC, and Vancouver have achieved this feat.
The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup begins in February with Round One, followed by the Round of 16 in March, Quarterfinals in early April, Semifinals in late April and early May, and a single-leg Final on Sunday, June 1. The first four rounds will feature home-and-away play.
The tournament brings together the top clubs from across Concacaf - the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football - to compete in a knockout format. The winner will earn a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup, facing champions from the other five FIFA confederations.
