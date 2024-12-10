Sporting KC to Play Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup
December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City News Release
Sporting Kansas City will kick off the club's 2025 campaign against Inter Miami CF at Children's Mercy Park in the first leg of a home-and-away series in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Concacaf conducted the competition's Official Draw tonight, setting the matchups and bracket for the region's premier international tournament featuring 27 clubs across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The champion, to be crowned on June 1, will receive a berth in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and 2029 FIFA Club World Cup along with over $5 million in financial distributions and prize money.
Round One will be played in February - with Concacaf expected to announce the schedule in the coming days to confirm match dates and kickoff times - and the winner between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF, based on aggregate scoring, will advance to the Round of 16 to play Cavalier FC.
2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule (subject to change)
Round One (two legs): Feb. 4-6 + Feb. 11-13; or Feb. 18-20 + Feb. 25-27
Round of 16 (two legs): March 4-6 + March 11-13
Quarterfinals (two legs): April 1-3 + April 8-10
Semifinals (two legs): April 22-24 + April 29 - May 1
Final (one leg): Sunday, June 1
Tickets for Sporting Kansas City's home match against Inter Miami CF in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup will go on sale via SeatGeek next week. Season Ticket Member seat locations are secured through their Right of First Refusal membership benefit and Season Ticket Members have until Monday, Dec. 16 to opt out of receiving tickets at the reduced STM rate for the highly anticipated season opener.
Competing in the Concacaf Champions Cup for a seventh time in club history, Sporting Kansas City qualified for the 60th edition of the Confederation's annual club championship as 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup finalists.
Sporting KC in Concacaf Champions Cup
2002: Advanced to Semifinals
2005: Advanced to Quarterfinals
2013-14: Advanced to Quarterfinals
2014-15: Eliminated in Group Stage
2016-17: Eliminated in Group Stage
2019: Advanced to Semifinals
2025: Round One in February
Ranked No. 7 in the Concacaf Club Ranking Index, Inter Miami CF earned their second all-time entry into Concacaf Champions Cup as this year's Supporters' Shield winners and will face Sporting KC for a third straight season. Led by new head coach Javier Mascherano and Major League Soccer MVP Lionel Messi, the 2023 Leagues Cup champs will welcome SKC to Chase Stadium for the second leg of the Round One series.
In preparation for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and the Major League Soccer campaign - with opening weekend set for Feb. 22-23 - Sporting KC will begin the club's upcoming preseason on Jan. 11 when players report to Kansas City for entrance physicals, testing and meetings. The team will then travel to South Florida from Jan. 12-29 and Southern California from Feb. 2-15 for preseason trainings and matches.
SportingKC.com
