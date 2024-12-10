Whitecaps FC Draw Deportivo Saprissa to Start 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup
December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Bring on next season.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC learned their first matches of 2025, as they are set to face Costa Rican champions Deportivo Saprissa in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The official draw for the tournament was held on Tuesday night in Miami, Florida.
The 'Caps will play the first leg on the road at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá between February 18 to 20, with the second leg set for BC Place between February 25 to 27. The complete schedule will be announced in the coming days.
This will be the first ever meeting between Whitecaps FC and Saprissa. The Purple Monster are the most decorated club in Costa Rica, having won 40 domestic titles. The club also features former Whitecaps FC captain Kendall Waston.
The winner will move on to face either LIGA MX side CF Monterrey or Canadian Premier League side Forge FC in the Round of 16, to be played between March 4 to 6 and March 11 to 13.
2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule
Round One: February 4-6 (Week 1), 11-13 (Week 2), 18-20 (Week 3) and 25-27 (Week 4)
Round of 16: March 4-6 (First Legs) and 11-13 (Second Legs)
Quarterfinals: April 1-3 (First Legs) and 8-10 (Second Legs)
Semifinals: April 22-24 (First Legs) and April 29 - May 1 (Second Legs)
Final: Sunday, June 1 (Single Leg)
The Concacaf Champions Cup features the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean to crown a regional champion, and to qualify for the next FIFA Club World Cup. Similar tournaments around the world include the UEFA Champions League in Europe, Copa Libertadores in South America, AFC Champions League Elite in Asia, CAF Champions League in Africa, and OFC Champions League in Oceania.
Last year, the 'Caps were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup in a tight Round One series versus LIGA MX giants Tigres UANL. In 2023, the 'Caps advanced past Honduran side Real España before falling in the quarterfinals to MLS rivals Los Angeles FC.
Whitecaps FC qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup after winning a third consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship. The draw for the next 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship is set to take place on Thursday, December 12 at 5 p.m. PT, live on OneSoccer.
