MLS Second-Highest Attended League in the World

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Major League Soccer's total attendance for the 2024 regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs ranks second in the world among all soccer leagues, according to data sourced from Opta.

With over 12.1 million fans having attended an MLS match this season, MLS trailed only the English Premier League in total attendance globally through the 2024 Conference Finals.

League Country Total Attendance

English Premier League England 14.6M+

MLS United States 12.1M+

Bundesliga Germany 12M+

Serie A Italy 11.6M+

La Liga Spain 10.7M+

Brazilian Série A Brazil 10.2M+

Ligue 1 France 8.4M+

LIGA MX Mexico 6.9M+

Attendance milestones for MLS in 2024 include:

70,000+: Two matches surpassed 70,000 fans.

60,000+: Eight matches had an attendance of 60,000 or higher.

50,000+:  10 matches exceeded 50,000 fans.

40,000+:  31 matches have seen at least 40,000 fans.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.