Nashville Soccer Club Re-Signs Defender Josh Bauer

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the re-signing of defender Josh Bauer through the 2026 season with an option for 2027. Bauer, whose contract expired at the end of the 2024 season, set career highs in starts (22), games played (31), and minutes (2,184) across all competitions this year.

"Josh was a key contributor for us this past season in a number of different roles on the field," said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. "We are excited to have him back as part of the present and future of our club."

The defender, who was selected by Nashville SC in Stage 1 of the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft, has appeared in 48 matches (33 starts) with the Boys in Gold across all competitions since his club debut on Sept. 21, 2022 when he scored a goal in a Leagues Cup Showcase friendly versus Liga MX side Club América.

Originally chosen out of the University of New Hampshire (UNH) by Atlanta United FC in the first round (31st overall) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, Bauer gained professional experience in the USL Championship with Atlanta United 2 (27 appearances) before also dressing for Sacramento FC (12 appearances). In 2020, he made three appearances for Birmingham Legion FC.

At UNH, Bauer was named a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2019 - an award given annually to the top collegiate soccer player in the nation - and was twice named both the America East Defender of the Year and the ECAC Defender of the Year while helping lead the Wildcats to back-to-back conference titles.

