LAFC Signs 16-Year-Old Academy Player Jude Terry to Homegrown Contract
December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC announced today that the club has signed midfielder Jude Terry to an MLS Homegrown contract effective January 1, 2025. Terry is signed through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.
Terry, 16, is the eighth Homegrown player in LAFC history, originally joining the LAFC Academy as a 12-year-old in 2021 from Legends FC. Since then, the Chula Vista, CA native starred at various levels of the LAFC Academy before making his professional debut for LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro in 2024. Terry made 11 appearances (six starts) for LAFC2, registering one assist in 542 minutes.
"Jude is an exceptionally talented young player," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "He has shown great development throughout his time with the Academy, LAFC2, and U.S. Youth National Teams, and he unquestionably earned this opportunity. We are excited to help him continue his progression at the MLS level."
Recognized as one of the top talents in the United States Youth National Team program, Terry helped the U.S. win the 2023 Concacaf Boys' U-15 Championship and was recently named to the U.S. U-17 Youth National Team roster for the Vaclav Jezek Tournament in the Czech Republic as well as for training camp to prepare for the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup Qualifiers.
