Real Salt Lake Makes 17 Current / Former Players Eligible to San Diego FC in Wednesday's 2024 MLS Expansion Draft

HERRIMAN, Utah / NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today released the list of players - including 17 whom rights are currently held by Real Salt Lake - eligible for selection by San Diego FC in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. The 2024 MLS Expansion Draft will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8:30 p.m. MT (10:30 p.m. ET) and will be produced and broadcast live on San Diego FC's website,www.SanDiegoFC.com. The broadcast will be hosted by MLS talent Matt Doyle, Andrew Wiebe and Calen Carr and will feature guests from San Diego FC throughout the event.

The 17 current or former Real Salt Lake players eligible for San Diego selection Wednesday night are:

Matthew Bell

Kevin Bonilla

Andrew Brody

Lachlan Brook

Javain Brown

Noel Caliskan

Maikel Chang

Matt Crooks

Tomás Gómez

Erik Holt

Bertin Jacquesson

Kevon Lambert

Zac MacMath

Benji Michel

Ilijah Paul

Rubio Rubín

Marcelo Silva

The offseason roster building events continue with the opening of Free Agency and the End-of-Year Waivers process on Thursday, Dec. 12, and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process on Friday, Dec. 13. Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Process will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, and will be followed by MLS SuperDraft 2025 on Friday, Dec. 20.

The 30th club in Major League Soccer, San Diego FC, will continue to build its inaugural season roster by selecting up to five players from the eligible player list. Twenty-nine teams were each allowed to protect 12 eligible players. San Diego will select up to five players from a total list of 354. All teams are eligible to have a player selected in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. Once a player is selected from a club's unprotected roster, that club is removed from the remainder of the Expansion Draft and may not have a second player selected.

Atlanta United

Luis Abram

Erik Centeno

Nicolas Firmino

Ronald Hernández

Franco Ibarra

Daniel Ríos

Xande Silva

Austin FC

Matt Bersano

Stefan Cleveland

Bryant Farkarlun

Ethan Finlay

Matt Hedges

Hector Jimenez

Zan Kolmanic

Alex Ring

Diego Rubio

Leo Väisänen

Jhojan Valencia

Charlotte FC

Ben Bender

Pep Biel

David Bingham

Hamady Diop

Jahlane Forbes

George Marks

Chituru Odunze

Jamie Paterson

João Pedro

Nick Scardina

Tyger Smalls

Karol Swiderski

Iuri Tavares

Idan Toklomati

Bill Tuiloma

Jere Uronen

Júnior Urso

Chicago Fire FC

Allan Arigoni

Rafael Czichos

Bryan Dowd

Jeffrey Gal

Chase Gasper

Gastón Giménez

Fabian Herbers

Ariel Lassiter

Wyatt Omsberg

Spencer Richey

Arnaud Souquet

Laurence Wootton

FC Cincinnati

London Aghedo

Joey Akpunonu

Yamil Asad

Corey Baird

Isaiah Foster

Nicholas Gioacchini

Nick Hagglund

Bret Halsey

Alec Kann

Kipp Keller

Evan Louro

Malik Pinto

Alvas Powell

Sergio Santos

Colorado Rapids

Lalas Abubakar

Ethan Bandré

Remi Cabral

Daniel Chacón

Omir Fernández

Nate Jones

Jonathan Lewis

Jasper Löffelsend

Andreas Maxsø

Columbus Crew

Evan Bush

Dylan Chambost

Nicholas Hagen

Andrés Herrera

DeJuan Jones

Derrick Jones

Alexandru Matan

Abraham Romero

Yaw Yeboah

FC Dallas

Eugene Ansah

Paul Arriola

Herbert Endeley

Liam Fraser

Omar Gonzalez

Asier Illarramendi

Geovane Jesus

Sam Junqua

Amet Korça

Sebastian Lletget

Jimmy Maurer

Isaiah Parker

Tomas Pondeca

Ruan

Carl Sainté

Ema Twumasi

D.C. United

Alex Bono

Russell Canouse

Nathan Crockford

Cristian Dájome

Mateusz Klich

Christopher McVey

Tyler Miller

Martín Rodríguez

Pedro Santos

Hayden Sargis

Luis Zamudio

Houston Dynamo FC

Exon Arzú

Ethan Bartlow

Latif Blessing

Steve Clark

Sebastián Ferreira

McKinze Gaines

Ján Greguš

Héctor Herrera

Sebastian Kowalczyk

Júnior Moreno

Tate Schmitt

Gabe Segal

Brad Smith

Daniel Steres

Ousmane Sylla

Jefferson Valverde

Sporting Kansas City

Robert Castellanos

Danny Flores

Andreu Fontàs

Tim Melia

Alan Pulido

Nemanja Radoja

Chris Rindov

Johnny Russell

Dániel Sallói

Khiry Shelton

Rémi Walter

LA Galaxy

Aaron Bibout

Miguel Berry

Gastón Brugman

Martín Cáceres

Diego Fagúndez

Tucker Lepley

Isaiah Parente

Brady Scott

Gino Vivi

Maya Yoshida

Eriq Zavaleta

LAFC

Eduard Atuesta

Maxime Chanot

Lorenzo Dellavalle

Thomas Hasal

Kei Kamara

Luis Mueller

Tommy Musto

Lewis O'Brien

David Ochoa

Diego Rosales

Ilie Sánchez

Marlon Santos

Eddie Segura

Carlos Vela

Inter Miami CF

Leo Afonso

CJ Dos Santos

Nicolás Freire

Julian Gressel

Cole Jensen

Sergii Kryvtsov

Franco Negri

Emerson Rodríguez

Matías Rojas

Ryan Sailor

Lawson Sunderland

Oscar Ustari

Marcelo Weigandt

Minnesota United FC

Jordan Adebayo-Smith

Hugo Bacharach

Alejandro Bran

Ethan Bristow

Derek Dodson

Morris Duggan

Franco Fragapane

Clint Irwin

Matúš Kmeť

Anthony Markanich

Loïc Mesanvi

Moses Nyeman

Teemu Pukki

Samuel Shashoua

Alec Smir

DJ Taylor

Wil Trapp

Zarek Valentin

CF Montréal

Matias Cóccaro

Gabriele Corbo

Grayson Doody

Raheem Edwards

Ilias Iliadis

Logan Ketterer

Lassi Lappalainen

Josef Martínez

Matteo Schiavoni

Joaquín Sosa

Robert Thorkelsson

Victor Wanyama

Nashville SC

Forster Ajago

Brian Anunga

Teal Bunbury

Sean Davis

Anibal Godoy

Brent Kallman

Randall Leal

Jack Maher

Woobens Pacius

Elliot Panicco

Amar Sejdić

Joey Skinner

Taylor Washington

Dru Yearwood

New England Revolution

Xavier Arreaga

Joshua Bolma

Nacho Gil

Nick Lima

Tommy McNamara

Jonathan Mensah

Tim Parker

Ryan Spaulding

Bobby Wood

New York City FC

Thiago Andrade

Monsef Bakrar

Rio Hope-Gund

Thiago Martins

Jovan Mijatović

Maxi Moralez

Birk Risa

Tomás Romero

Strahinja Tanasijević

New York Red Bulls

Cory Burke

Kyle Duncan

Dennis Gjengaar

Elias Manoel

Ryan Meara

Juan Mina

Aidan O'Connor

Mohammed Sofo

Dante Vanzeir

Orlando City SC

David Brekalo

Heine Gikling Bruseth

Gastón González

Jeorgio Kocevski

Nicolás Lodeiro

Jack Lynn

Felipe Martins

Carlos Mercado

Luis Muriel

Abdi Salim

Kyle Smith

Mason Stajduhar

Yutaro Tsukada

Philadelphia Union

Sam Adeniran

Alejandro Bedoya

Jamir Berdecio

Chris Donovan

Jack Elliott

Leon Flach

Isaiah LeFlore

Joaquín Torres

Portland Timbers

Miguel Araujo

Diego Chará

Marvin Loría

Zac McGraw

Eric Miller

Trey Muse

Cristhian Paredes

Mason Toye

Eryk Williamson

Dario Župarić

San Jose Earthquakes

Carlos Akapo

Tanner Beason

Vítor Costa

Jeremy Ebobisse

Carlos Gruezo

Jacob Jackson

Preston Judd

JT Marcinkowski

Paul Marie

Alfredo Morales

Amahl Pellegrino

Jamar Ricketts

Tommy Thompson

William Yarbrough

Jackson Yueill

Seattle Sounders FC

Jonathan Bell

Danny Musovski

Nathan

João Paulo

Braudílio Rodrigues

Raúl Ruidíaz

Albert Rusnák

St. Louis CITY SC

Njabulo Blom

Jake Girdwood-Reich

Kyle Hiebert

Hosei Kijima

John Klein

Ben Lundt

Jake Nerwinski

Joakim Nilsson

Christian Olivares

Tomáš Ostrák

Selmir Pidro

Célio Pompeu

Jayden Reid

Nökkvi Thórisson

Akil Watts

Michael Wentzel

Josh Yaro

Toronto FC

Nathaniel Edwards

Deybi Flores

Lorenzo Insigne

Aimé Mabika

Cassius Mailula

Shane O'Neill

Prince Owusu

Jordan Perruzza

Raoul Petretta

Greg Ranjitsingh

Sigurd Rosted

Charlie Sharp

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Joe Bendik

Giuseppe Bovalina

Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau

Belal Halbouni

Levonte Johnson

Damir Kreilach

Luís Martins

J.C. Ngando

Fafà Picault

Ryan Raposo

Alessandro Schöpf

Yohei Takaoka

Bjørn Utvik

