Real Salt Lake Makes 17 Current / Former Players Eligible to San Diego FC in Wednesday's 2024 MLS Expansion Draft
December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah / NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today released the list of players - including 17 whom rights are currently held by Real Salt Lake - eligible for selection by San Diego FC in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. The 2024 MLS Expansion Draft will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8:30 p.m. MT (10:30 p.m. ET) and will be produced and broadcast live on San Diego FC's website,www.SanDiegoFC.com. The broadcast will be hosted by MLS talent Matt Doyle, Andrew Wiebe and Calen Carr and will feature guests from San Diego FC throughout the event.
The 17 current or former Real Salt Lake players eligible for San Diego selection Wednesday night are:
Matthew Bell
Kevin Bonilla
Andrew Brody
Lachlan Brook
Javain Brown
Noel Caliskan
Maikel Chang
Matt Crooks
Tomás Gómez
Erik Holt
Bertin Jacquesson
Kevon Lambert
Zac MacMath
Benji Michel
Ilijah Paul
Rubio Rubín
Marcelo Silva
The offseason roster building events continue with the opening of Free Agency and the End-of-Year Waivers process on Thursday, Dec. 12, and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process on Friday, Dec. 13. Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Process will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, and will be followed by MLS SuperDraft 2025 on Friday, Dec. 20.
2024 MLS Expansion Draft
The 30th club in Major League Soccer, San Diego FC, will continue to build its inaugural season roster by selecting up to five players from the eligible player list. Twenty-nine teams were each allowed to protect 12 eligible players. San Diego will select up to five players from a total list of 354. All teams are eligible to have a player selected in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. Once a player is selected from a club's unprotected roster, that club is removed from the remainder of the Expansion Draft and may not have a second player selected.
Full list of 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Players from all 29 teams (Alpha by last name)
Atlanta United
Luis Abram
Erik Centeno
Nicolas Firmino
Ronald Hernández
Franco Ibarra
Daniel Ríos
Xande Silva
Austin FC
Matt Bersano
Stefan Cleveland
Bryant Farkarlun
Ethan Finlay
Matt Hedges
Hector Jimenez
Zan Kolmanic
Alex Ring
Diego Rubio
Leo Väisänen
Jhojan Valencia
Charlotte FC
Ben Bender
Pep Biel
David Bingham
Hamady Diop
Jahlane Forbes
George Marks
Chituru Odunze
Jamie Paterson
João Pedro
Nick Scardina
Tyger Smalls
Karol Swiderski
Iuri Tavares
Idan Toklomati
Bill Tuiloma
Jere Uronen
Júnior Urso
Chicago Fire FC
Allan Arigoni
Rafael Czichos
Bryan Dowd
Jeffrey Gal
Chase Gasper
Gastón Giménez
Fabian Herbers
Ariel Lassiter
Wyatt Omsberg
Spencer Richey
Arnaud Souquet
Laurence Wootton
FC Cincinnati
London Aghedo
Joey Akpunonu
Yamil Asad
Corey Baird
Isaiah Foster
Nicholas Gioacchini
Nick Hagglund
Bret Halsey
Alec Kann
Kipp Keller
Evan Louro
Malik Pinto
Alvas Powell
Sergio Santos
Colorado Rapids
Lalas Abubakar
Ethan Bandré
Remi Cabral
Daniel Chacón
Omir Fernández
Nate Jones
Jonathan Lewis
Jasper Löffelsend
Andreas Maxsø
Columbus Crew
Evan Bush
Dylan Chambost
Nicholas Hagen
Andrés Herrera
DeJuan Jones
Derrick Jones
Alexandru Matan
Abraham Romero
Yaw Yeboah
FC Dallas
Eugene Ansah
Paul Arriola
Herbert Endeley
Liam Fraser
Omar Gonzalez
Asier Illarramendi
Geovane Jesus
Sam Junqua
Amet Korça
Sebastian Lletget
Jimmy Maurer
Isaiah Parker
Tomas Pondeca
Ruan
Carl Sainté
Ema Twumasi
D.C. United
Alex Bono
Russell Canouse
Nathan Crockford
Cristian Dájome
Mateusz Klich
Christopher McVey
Tyler Miller
Martín Rodríguez
Pedro Santos
Hayden Sargis
Luis Zamudio
Houston Dynamo FC
Exon Arzú
Ethan Bartlow
Latif Blessing
Steve Clark
Sebastián Ferreira
McKinze Gaines
Ján Greguš
Héctor Herrera
Sebastian Kowalczyk
Júnior Moreno
Tate Schmitt
Gabe Segal
Brad Smith
Daniel Steres
Ousmane Sylla
Jefferson Valverde
Sporting Kansas City
Robert Castellanos
Danny Flores
Andreu Fontàs
Tim Melia
Alan Pulido
Nemanja Radoja
Chris Rindov
Johnny Russell
Dániel Sallói
Khiry Shelton
Rémi Walter
LA Galaxy
Aaron Bibout
Miguel Berry
Gastón Brugman
Martín Cáceres
Diego Fagúndez
Tucker Lepley
Isaiah Parente
Brady Scott
Gino Vivi
Maya Yoshida
Eriq Zavaleta
LAFC
Eduard Atuesta
Maxime Chanot
Lorenzo Dellavalle
Thomas Hasal
Kei Kamara
Luis Mueller
Tommy Musto
Lewis O'Brien
David Ochoa
Diego Rosales
Ilie Sánchez
Marlon Santos
Eddie Segura
Carlos Vela
Inter Miami CF
Leo Afonso
CJ Dos Santos
Nicolás Freire
Julian Gressel
Cole Jensen
Sergii Kryvtsov
Franco Negri
Emerson Rodríguez
Matías Rojas
Ryan Sailor
Lawson Sunderland
Oscar Ustari
Marcelo Weigandt
Minnesota United FC
Jordan Adebayo-Smith
Hugo Bacharach
Alejandro Bran
Ethan Bristow
Derek Dodson
Morris Duggan
Franco Fragapane
Clint Irwin
Matúš Kmeť
Anthony Markanich
Loïc Mesanvi
Moses Nyeman
Teemu Pukki
Samuel Shashoua
Alec Smir
DJ Taylor
Wil Trapp
Zarek Valentin
CF Montréal
Matias Cóccaro
Gabriele Corbo
Grayson Doody
Raheem Edwards
Ilias Iliadis
Logan Ketterer
Lassi Lappalainen
Josef Martínez
Matteo Schiavoni
Joaquín Sosa
Robert Thorkelsson
Victor Wanyama
Nashville SC
Forster Ajago
Brian Anunga
Teal Bunbury
Sean Davis
Anibal Godoy
Brent Kallman
Randall Leal
Jack Maher
Woobens Pacius
Elliot Panicco
Amar Sejdić
Joey Skinner
Taylor Washington
Dru Yearwood
New England Revolution
Xavier Arreaga
Joshua Bolma
Nacho Gil
Nick Lima
Tommy McNamara
Jonathan Mensah
Tim Parker
Ryan Spaulding
Bobby Wood
New York City FC
Thiago Andrade
Monsef Bakrar
Rio Hope-Gund
Thiago Martins
Jovan Mijatović
Maxi Moralez
Birk Risa
Tomás Romero
Strahinja Tanasijević
New York Red Bulls
Cory Burke
Kyle Duncan
Dennis Gjengaar
Elias Manoel
Ryan Meara
Juan Mina
Aidan O'Connor
Mohammed Sofo
Dante Vanzeir
Orlando City SC
David Brekalo
Heine Gikling Bruseth
Gastón González
Jeorgio Kocevski
Nicolás Lodeiro
Jack Lynn
Felipe Martins
Carlos Mercado
Luis Muriel
Abdi Salim
Kyle Smith
Mason Stajduhar
Yutaro Tsukada
Philadelphia Union
Sam Adeniran
Alejandro Bedoya
Jamir Berdecio
Chris Donovan
Jack Elliott
Leon Flach
Isaiah LeFlore
Joaquín Torres
Portland Timbers
Miguel Araujo
Diego Chará
Marvin Loría
Zac McGraw
Eric Miller
Trey Muse
Cristhian Paredes
Mason Toye
Eryk Williamson
Dario Župarić
San Jose Earthquakes
Carlos Akapo
Tanner Beason
Vítor Costa
Jeremy Ebobisse
Carlos Gruezo
Jacob Jackson
Preston Judd
JT Marcinkowski
Paul Marie
Alfredo Morales
Amahl Pellegrino
Jamar Ricketts
Tommy Thompson
William Yarbrough
Jackson Yueill
Seattle Sounders FC
Jonathan Bell
Danny Musovski
Nathan
João Paulo
Braudílio Rodrigues
Raúl Ruidíaz
Albert Rusnák
St. Louis CITY SC
Njabulo Blom
Jake Girdwood-Reich
Kyle Hiebert
Hosei Kijima
John Klein
Ben Lundt
Jake Nerwinski
Joakim Nilsson
Christian Olivares
Tomáš Ostrák
Selmir Pidro
Célio Pompeu
Jayden Reid
Nökkvi Thórisson
Akil Watts
Michael Wentzel
Josh Yaro
Toronto FC
Nathaniel Edwards
Deybi Flores
Lorenzo Insigne
Aimé Mabika
Cassius Mailula
Shane O'Neill
Prince Owusu
Jordan Perruzza
Raoul Petretta
Greg Ranjitsingh
Sigurd Rosted
Charlie Sharp
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Joe Bendik
Giuseppe Bovalina
Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau
Belal Halbouni
Levonte Johnson
Damir Kreilach
Luís Martins
J.C. Ngando
Fafà Picault
Ryan Raposo
Alessandro Schöpf
Yohei Takaoka
Bjørn Utvik
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 10, 2024
- Real Salt Lake Makes 17 Current / Former Players Eligible to San Diego FC in Wednesday's 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Protect 12 Players from 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - New England Revolution
- Notebook: How the FC Cincinnati Faithful Played a Part in a Historic Transfer - FC Cincinnati
- Eligible Player List Revealed for MLS Expansion Draft as San Diego FC to Select up to Five Players on Wednesday - San Diego FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Announces 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Protected List - St. Louis City SC
- Eligible Player Lists Revealed for MLS Expansion Draft as San Diego FC to Select up to Five Players on Wednesday - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Announce Protected List for 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Philadelphia Union
- Official Draw for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Tonight - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Announces 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Protected List - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC Reveal Protected Player List for Upcoming MLS Expansion Draft - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Protected List Ahead of 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Protect 12 Players Ahead of 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Announce Protected List for 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Protected Players Ahead of 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Announces 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Protected List - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Confirm Protected Players for the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Protected Players List for 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Nashville SC
- Sporting KC Protects 12 Players Ahead of Expansion Draft - Sporting Kansas City
- CF Montréal Protects 12 Players Ahead of Expansion Draft - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Announces Its 12 Protected Players Ahead of 2024 MLS Expansion Draft - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Diego Gómez to English Premier League's Brighton & Hove Albion for Club-Record Fee - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Announce 2024 Roster Decisions - LA Galaxy
- Colorado Rapids Acquire Eight MLS SuperDraft Picks in Trade with Philadelphia Union - Colorado Rapids
- Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $600,000 in GAM from Colorado Rapids - Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati Await Concacaf Champions Cup Matchup with Draw Set for December 10 - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville Soccer Club Re-Signs Defender Josh Bauer - Nashville SC
- MLS Second-Highest Attended League in the World - Charlotte FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Real Salt Lake Makes 17 Current / Former Players Eligible to San Diego FC in Wednesday's 2024 MLS Expansion Draft
- Official Draw for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Tonight
- Real Salt Lake Acquires Winger Tyler Wolff from Atlanta United FC
- Real Salt Lake Legend Nick Rimando to be Inducted as Part of 2025 Class for National Soccer Hall of Fame
- Real Salt Lake Announces 2025 Roster Decisions