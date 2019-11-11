Walleye Weekly: on the Road to Newfoundland

Overall Record: 7-3-1-0, Tied 1st Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Wednesday, November 6 vs. Wheeling (5-4 OT Win)

Friday, November 8 at Indy (4-2 Loss)

Saturday, November 9 vs. Brampton (9-2 Win)

Sunday, November 10 at Brampton (4-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, November 15 at Newfoundland at 5:30 p.m. (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

Saturday, November 16 at Newfoundland at 5:30 p.m. (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, November 11 - No Practice

Tuesday, November 12 - Travel Day

Wednesday, November 13 - Practice TBA in Newfoundland

Thursday, November 14 - Practice TBA in Newfoundland

Friday, November 15 - Game at Newfoundland at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 - Game at Newfoundland at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 17 - Travel Day

PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the team visit www.toledowalleye.com.

WALLEYE NOTES

Overtime thriller and the number nine highlight week: Tyler Spezia capped a furious Walleye comeback Wednesday morning when he scored early in overtime in a 5-4 win over Wheeling. The high was short lived as the Indy Fuel jumped on Toledo with three first period goals and Walleye took a 4-2 loss Friday night. The Walleye rebounded in a big way Saturday night with a nine goal effort against Brampton. It's the largest scoring output for Toledo since an 11-0 win on March 2, 2019 at home against the Fort Wayne Komets. The week ended with a 4-2 loss in Brampton.

Special teams special: Following a slow start to the season, Toledo's penalty kill has been on quite a roll lately, going five straight games without allowing a power play goal (22 consecutive stops). The run has raised Toledo's penalty kill percentage to 85.4% on the season. Couple that with Toledo's power play unit that has produced at 28.1% on the season.

Another record falls: With a school day crowd of 7,654 the Walleye posted another attendance record with the largest number of attendees for a school day celebration game in Walleye history. Toledo followed up that with a standing room only crowd of 8,101 on Saturday night for its third sellout in just four home games this season.

Streaking to ten games: Josh Kestner was held without a point in the first game of the season October 12 at Brampton but has not been held without a point for since. Over the past 10 games, the 26-year-old has posted 12 points (4G, 8A) while reaching a 10 game point streak. The longest point streak in Walleye history is 14 games set by TJ Hensick last season (December 1, 2018 through February 1, 2019.

Newfoundland week: Toledo plays just two games this week but it is some of the farthest travel of the year as the team returns to St. John's to take on the Newfoundland Growlers for a pair of games. The last time Toledo was in Newfoundland was game six of the Kelly Cup Finals in June when the Growlers took the Kelly Cup.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Josh Kestner (2 goals - 2 assists = 4 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Pat Nagle (2-1-0, 3.58 GAA, .891 save %)

ON SALE NOW: TOLEDO WALLEYE HOLIDAY TICKET PACKAGES

HOLIDAY TWO PACK: $45

2 Walleye ticket vouchers (lower level)

$10 Swamp Shop gift card

HOLIDAY FOUR PACK: $80

4 Walleye ticket vouchers (lower level)

$10 Swamp Shop gift card

WINTERFEST FIELD PACKAGE: $90

December 27, 2020 Walleye Winterfest game ticket (lower level)

December 31, 2020 Walleye Winterfest game ticket (lower level)

Toledo Alumni Game ticket

Commemorative Winterfest Gameday Blanket

WINTERFEST CLUB PACKAGE: $110

December 27, 2020 Walleye Winterfest game ticket (club level)

Includes access to the indoor club level concourse

December 31, 2020 Walleye Winterfest game ticket (club level)

Includes access to the indoor club level concourse

Toledo Alumni Game ticket

Commemorative Winterfest Gameday Blanket

The Toledo Walleye will take to the sleds on Tuesday, November 19, for an exhibition game with the ASPO Walleye Sled Hockey team. Players will use 2-to-3-foot-long sticks with spikes on the ends to push their sleds as well as shoot and pass the puck. The game highlights the amazing abilities of local hockey players with physical disabilities who have overcome challenges to play the game.

Date: Tuesday, November 19

Doors open: 6 p.m.

Event: 7-8 p.m.

Admission is free; donations can be made at the door with proceeds to benefit Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio.

