Mavs Monday: Mavs Look to Gain Ground in Division After Weekend Sweep of Utah

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks swept a Friday-Saturday weekend set with divisional foe Utah Grizzlies this past week, moving into sixth place in the ECHL's Mountain Division. The back-to-back wins were the Mavs first consecutive wins of the season. The Mavericks kick off a busy week with three games against Western Conference opponents, beginning Monday night with a 6:05 p.m. Veterans Day faceoff against rival Wichita Thunder.

Last Week's Action

Fri. 11/8: 5-1 W vs. Utah

Sat. 11/9: 4-2 W vs. Utah

This Week's Schedule

Mon. 11/11 vs. Wichita

Wed. 11/13 at Indy

Sat. 11/16 vs. Rapid City

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen (9-2-0-0, 18 points)

2. Rapid City (8-3-2-0, 18 points)

3. Idaho (7-3-2-1, 17 points)

4. Wichita (5-6-1-0, 11 points)

5. Tulsa (6-8-1-0, 13 points)

6. Kansas City (5-6-0-0, 10 points)

7. Utah (3-6-2-0, 9 points)

Weekend Sweep

The Mavericks swept the Utah Grizzlies in a two-game set over the weekend, outscoring the Grizzlies 9-3 on the weekend. It was the first time this season the Mavericks won back-to-back games.

Third Period Frenzy

After trailing 2-1 early on in the third period of Saturday's game, the Mavericks scored three unanswered goals in the final 16:06 of regulation. Forward Loren Ulett tied the game at 2-2 nearly four minutes into the third, then the Mavericks got the game-winning goal from newcomer defenseman Corey Schueneman at the 10:33 mark of the period. Veteran forward Darian Dziurzynski netted an insurance goal just 23 seconds later and the Mavericks took home the 4-2 win.

Just Needs One

Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo's next goal will be his 100th career ECHL goal. This is Carzo's fifth season with Kansas City. He currently sits in fourth place in franchise history with 64 goals as a Maverick, trailing Head Coach John-Scott Dickson, who has 85.

Dog Fight

The Mavericks welcome Wichita back to KC after a three-game, home-home-away weekends series two weeks ago. The Mavs went 1-2-0 against the Thunder, winning Saturday, November 2nd's game in thrilling fashion, on an OT winner from forward Jack Walker. This will be the fourth of 18 total meetings between the two teams this season.

KC-ICT Connection

This will be the fourth of 18 total meetings between Kansas City and Wichita this season. The Thunder constitute 25 percent of the Mavericks schedule. In the history of the rivalry, the Mavericks hold a 35-24-4 advantage in the all-time ECHL series.

Schneider Steady

In two games this weekend against Utah, Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider was stingy in net, only allowing three total goals all weekend, stopping 22 of 23 shots on Friday and 24 of 26 shots on Saturday. On the weekend, he stopped 46 of 49 shots by Utah, good for a .939 save percentage and 1.50 goals against average.

Apples for Ozzy

Mavs defenseman Zach Osburn has five assists in his last three games, including a three-assist performance against Utah on November 8. Osburn did not register an assist for the first eight games of the season.

Hockey Fights Cancer

November is Hockey Fights Cancer Month. In honor of Hockey Fights Cancer, the Mavs Insiders (Joe Rozycki and Adam Twenter) will be donating $10 for every point by Mavericks defenseman and cancer survivor Justin Woods this month. For more information on Woods' battle against cancer, visit kcmavericks.com.

