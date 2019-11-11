Adirondack Thunder Raise $16,645 for Military Veterans

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that their efforts have raised $16,645 from their Military Appreciation Night presented by UA Plumbers & Steamfitters Local #773 on October 25th.

Adirondack held a live auction of their military-themed specialty jerseys after the game that raised $14,450. The 50/50 raffle held in the arena during the game brought in $1,520. Additional fundraising tickets added another $675 to the donation total. With the help from the Thunder's Seats for Service program, 525 tickets to the game were sold and donated to military personnel.

"We couldn't think of a better cause to sponsor!" Mike Jarvis, Business Manager at UA Local said. "Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #773 has put veterans to work for the past 100 years and continues to do so today. It is our pleasure to show our appreciation for the sacrifices that they make every day to defend our country."

The money raised from the evening will benefit the Ben Osborn Memorial Foundation, Malta Veterans Relief Fun and Veteran Relief Fund of Post 2475.

