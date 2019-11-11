ECHL Receives Returned Kelly Cup

November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







The Kelly Cup being awarded to the Allen Americans

() The Kelly Cup being awarded to the Allen Americans()

PRINCETON, N.J. - ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin attended the Newfoundland Growlers' home game against the Atlanta Gladiators this past weekend, and received the Kelly Cup from the Growlers that was returned by the Colorado Eagles to Newfoundland last month.

Newfoundland, which captured the 2019 Kelly Cup title with a 4 games to 2 win over Toledo in the Kelly Cup Finals, will keep the Cup which was raised following their championship victory at the Mile One Centre. The returned Kelly Cup will return to circulation and be presented to the ECHL champion by its namesake, ECHL Commissioner Emeritus Patrick J. Kelly, following the 2020 Kelly Cup Finals.

"The return of the Kelly Cup is great news for hockey," said ECHL Commissioner Emeritus Patrick J. Kelly. "To continue the passage of Kelly Cup from champion to champion is an honor and tradition that I look forward to continuing."

The ECHL appreciates the safe return of the Kelly Cup and everyone's efforts to do what is best for the game of hockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.