ECHL Transactions - November 11

November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 11, 2019:

Allen:

Delete Jason Salvaggio, F traded to Wichita

Atlanta:

Delete Alexey Solovyev, D recalled by Providence [11/6]

Cincinnati:

Delete Pascal Aquin, F recalled by Rochester [11/10]

Fort Wayne:

Delete Jason Binkley, D loaned to Cleveland

Greenville:

Delete Liam Pecararo, F recalled by Springfield

Indy:

Delete Samuel Thibault, D traded to Norfolk

Orlando:

Add Jake Coughler, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve

Add Trevor Olson, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on reserve

Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Merrick Madsen, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Delete Dane Birks, D placed on reserve

Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/2)

Wichita:

Add Jason Salvaggio, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Delete Chris Crane, F placed on reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)

Delete Brendan Smith, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.