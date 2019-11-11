ECHL Transactions - November 11
November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 11, 2019:
Allen:
Delete Jason Salvaggio, F traded to Wichita
Atlanta:
Delete Alexey Solovyev, D recalled by Providence [11/6]
Cincinnati:
Delete Pascal Aquin, F recalled by Rochester [11/10]
Fort Wayne:
Delete Jason Binkley, D loaned to Cleveland
Greenville:
Delete Liam Pecararo, F recalled by Springfield
Indy:
Delete Samuel Thibault, D traded to Norfolk
Orlando:
Add Jake Coughler, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve
Add Trevor Olson, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on reserve
Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Merrick Madsen, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Delete Dane Birks, D placed on reserve
Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/2)
Wichita:
Add Jason Salvaggio, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Delete Chris Crane, F placed on reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)
Delete Brendan Smith, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)
