Another Fun Weekend of Doubleheader Hockey in Allen
November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Event Center was host to another weekend of doubleheader hockey on Saturday.
In the first game of the doubleheader, East Texas Baptist defeated Dallas Baptist by a score of 6-4. Dallas Baptist had the lead going to the final period but couldn't hold off the powerful ETBU.
"We gave them all they wanted for the first 40 minutes," said Dallas Baptist defenseman John Canavan. "It was fun playing in this building in front of a lot of family and friends. I just wish we could have finished the job."
This was the third week in a row that Allen Event Center played host to doubleheader hockey on Saturday.
