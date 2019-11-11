K-Wings Weekly: Week of November 11

Kalamazoo set to travel to Fort Wayne Friday, before hosting the Utah Grizzlies Saturday.

OVERALL RECORD: 4-3-2

LAST WEEK: 0-2-1

RESULTS

Friday, Nov. 8 - Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 2 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings opened up their first three-game weekend of the season with the first of two games against the Fort Wayne Komets. The visiting Komets jumped out to an early lead 2:53 into the game and added a power play goal to go up 2-0 after 20 minutes. Dylan Sadowy provided a spark with a wraparound goal 48 seconds into the middle frame, but the Komets answered with three more goals before the end of the period, including their second goal on the man-advantage. Kalamazoo picked up a sliver of hope when Matt Iacopelli set up Luke Sandler for a tap-in 7:32 into the third period, but Fort Wayne added an empty netter to seal their 6-2 road win.

Saturday, Nov. 9 - Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 5, OT (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The K-Wings put together a much better start Saturday on Military Appreciation Night at Wings Event Center, when Brennan Sanford scored the team's second short-handed goal of the season. Fort Wayne tied the game on a five-minute power play late in the opening period, which carried over into the second. The Komets struck again on that same power play to take the lead. Dylan Sadowy deflected a centering pass into the net to even the score at 2-2, but Fort Wayne answered 17 seconds later. Justin Kovacs then tied the score at 3-3 with 5:17 left in the middle stanza, but the Komets scored their third of four power play goals (on nine opportunities) and led 4-3 after two. Sadowy lit the lamp a second time 3:34 into the third and then set up Boston Leier for the go-ahead goal 2:31 later. But Fort Wayne scored another power play goal with 6:55 remaining to force overtime and won the game with 1:49 left in the extra frame.

Sunday, Nov. 10 - Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 2 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> Finishing off a busy weekend at home, Kalamazoo welcomed Cincinnati Sunday and fell into another 2-0 first period hole. Dylan Sadowy, who had seven points on the weekend (4g, 3a), started the comeback with a power play goal 4:22 into the second period. Boston Leier followed a successful penalty kill with a hard-nosed goal while he was getting hauled down on his way to the net. Cincinnati went back in front 2:48 later with their second power play goal of the afternoon. The Cyclones wound up with 10 opportunities on the man-advantage. Trailing 3-2 entering the third, Kalamazoo mustered up six shots in the final period, but could not find the game-tying goal, as the Cyclones held on for the 3-2 victory.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Nov. 15 - Kalamazoo AT Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m. - Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne, IN)

Saturday, Nov. 16 - Utah vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

FAST FACTS

- Dylan Sadowy scored four more goals last week to extend his goal streak to eight games (11g, 4a).

- Boston Leier has goals in three of his last four games.

- Kyle Blaney had two assists Saturday, his third multi-point game of the season.

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo has 9 power play goals in their first 9 games, and is 4th in the ECHL (24.3%).

- The K-Wings were short-handed 23 times during the three game weekend series.

- Kalamazoo has the second highest average for combined goals per game (8.26).

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 16 - Dylan Sadowy

GOALS: 11 - Sadowy

ASSISTS: 7 - Kyle Blaney

PLUS/MINUS: +3 - Tyler Ganly, Luke Sandler

PIMS: 37 - Sandler

PP GOALS: 5 - Sadowy

SH GOALS: 1 - Brennan Sanford, Tanner Sorenson

GW GOALS: 2 - Sadowy

SHOTS: 41 - Sadowy

WINS: 2 - Jake Hildebrand, Jake Kielly

GAA: 3.61 - Kielly

SAVE %: .902 - Kielly

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 9/37 (24.3%) - 4th in ECHL

Last Week - 2/14 (14.3%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 36/49 (73.5%) - 25th in ECHL

Last Week - 15/23 (65.2%)

--

SATURDAY, NOV. 16 - WONDER WOMAN NIGHT

The Kalamazoo Wings return home Saturday, Nov. 16 to face the Utah Grizzlies for the only time this season at 7:00 p.m at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings will pay homage to the DC Comics superhero Wonder Woman, wearing special jerseys emulating the popular character. Stick around after the game, as the team will auction off the special Wonder Woman jerseys. Fans can purchase a Wonder Woman Meet and Greet Package, which includes 4 tickets to the game, a pre-game meet and greet with Wonder Woman and a special goodie bag for your child with some amazing treats! Saturday is also Kalamazoo's Undie Toss. Bring new, packaged underwear to donate to those in need and toss them on the ice with the Wings score their first goal!

