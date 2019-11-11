Combs, Weninger Help Thunder to 4-2 Win on Veterans Day

INDEPENDENCE, Mo - Jack Combs scored twice and Evan Weninger stopped 34 shots to help Wichita get past Kansas City on Veterans Day, 4-2.

Spencer Dorowicz had two assists while Stefan Fournier and Beau Starrett recorded goals for the Thunder.

The only goal of the first period came from Loren Ulett at 16:05. Bryan Lemos won a battle behind the Thunder net and found Ulett for the one-timer to make it 1-0.

In the second, Combs scored back-to-back goals to help Wichita gain its first lead. His first came just 12 seconds into the second. He went hard to the left post and put a pass from Dorowicz in the net for his second of the season. His second came at 17:46 as he found a rebound near the net off of Nick Schneider and put it past his leg to make it 2-1. Just 24 seconds later, Ostap Safin found Fournier streaking down the left wing and he beat Schneider to increase the lead to 4-2.

Rocco Carzo cut the lead back to one on the power play at 12:23 of the third period with his 100th ECHL goal. Schneider was pulled with just over 1:30 left in the game, but Starrett buried an empty-netter to close the scoring, 4-2.

Wichita moves into a third-place tie with Idaho, now with 17 points. Combs netted his first multi-point game and scored the fastest goal to start a period so far this season. Jason Salvaggio collected an assist in first game since being acquired from Allen. Garrett Schmitz registered a helper in the winning effort.

Wichita returns home for the next two starting on Wednesday night to host the Rapid City Rush starting at 7:05 p.m.

