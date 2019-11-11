Allen Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, swept a two-game set with the Norfolk Admirals over the weekend, winning on Friday night 5-0, and claiming their sixth win in a row with a 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday night. Allen travels to Cincinnati this week for two games. This will be the Allen Americans first-ever trip to Cincinnati. The Americans return home next Sunday to face the Idaho Steelheads.

Last Week's Record: 2-0-0

Overall record: 9-2-0 - 18 Points

-- Last Week's Games --

Friday, November 8, vs. Norfolk - 5-0 Win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans jumped on Norfolk Admirals early and cruised to a 5-0 win on Saturday night at Allen Event Center. Americans Rookie netminder Zachary Sawchenko picked up his second straight win and first career shutout stopping 29 shots in the win.

Saturday, November 9, vs. Norfolk - 3-2 OT Win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans completed the two-game sweep of the Norfolk Admirals with a 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday night. Jared VanWormer scored the game winning goal in overtime giving the Americans their sixth straight win. Gabe Gagne (6) and Brett Pollock (4) also scored for the Americans.

- This Week's Games -

Tuesday, November 12, @ Cincinnati, 9:30 am CST

Location: Heritage Bank Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Thursday, November 14, @ Cincinnati, 6:35 pm CST

Location: Heritage Bank Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Sunday, November 17, vs. Idaho, 4:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Gabe Gagne (6)

Assists -Les Lancaster (12)

Points - Les Lancaster (13)

Power Play Goals -Spencer Asuchak, Gabe Gagne & Olivier Archambault (1)

Power Play Assists -Les Lancaster (3)

Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (1)

Shorthanded Assists - Alex Guptill (1)

Game-Winning Goals - Gabe Gagne (3)

First Goal - Tyler Sheehy (2)

Insurance Goals - Alex Guptill & Jason Salvaggio (1)

Penalty Minutes - Spencer Asuchak (18)

Plus/Minus - Alex Guptill (+9)

Shots on Goal - Gabe Gagne and Brett Pollock (37)

Save Percentage - Zach Sawchenko (.958)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (6)

Goals-Against Average - Zach Sawchenko (1.50)

Americans Notes:

- The Americans are 5-0 in overtime games this season.

- Americans Rookie Goalie Zachary Sawchenko, recorded his first pro shutout on Friday night

- The Allen Americans are riding a season-high, 6-game winning streak.

- Allen is 6-1-0 when scoring first.

- Allen is 7-2-0 against the Mountain Division.

- Allen has the top road penalty kill record in the league 100.0.

- The Americans are outscoring their opponents 5-0 in overtime.

- Allen is outscoring their opponents 13 to 12 in the third period.

- The Americans will travel to Cincinnati for the first time ever this week.

Americans Practice Schedule:

Monday, November 11- 12 pm EST (Heritage Bank Arena)

Tuesday, November 12 - Allen at Cincinnati 10:30 am EST

Wednesday, November 13, TBD

Thursday, November 14, - 11:00 am EST (Heritage Bank Arena)

Allen at Cincinnati 7:35 pm EST

Friday, November 15, - Travel Day

Saturday, November 16 - 10:00 am CST (Allen Event Center)

Sunday, November 17, - Idaho Steelheads at Allen Americans 4:05 pm CST

