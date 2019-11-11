Grizzlies Weekly: Taylor Richart Scores 100th Point with Grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies continue their road trip on Friday at Wheeling and Saturday at Kalamazoo. Face-off both nights is at 5:00 pm mountain time.

Last Saturday defenseman and team captain Taylor Richart scored a 2nd period goal at Kansas City. It was his 100th point as a Grizzly. Richart has 35 goals and 65 assists in 3 plus seasons in Utah. It's been a good stretch for Taylor in the scoring column as he has a point in 7 of his last 9 games. He played in all 72 regular season games last season and has appeared in all 12 games to start the season.

Ryan Wagner had an assist in each game last week at Kansas City. Wagner leads the team with 9 assists. He has 4 multiple point games and has found the scoring sheet in 7 of 12 games.

Wagner played his college hockey at the University of Wisconsin. He was a college teammate of defenseman Peter Tischke for 3 seasons, Tischke scored his first professional goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to KC. Tischke was captain of the Badgers his senior season.

Next homestand for the Grizzlies begins on November 22nd vs Orlando with the annual Pooch on the Pond. Saturday, November 23rd is Angels Hands Night. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Upcoming Promotions

November 22nd Orlando at Utah - Pooch on the Pond. Fans can bring their dogs to the game. America First Credit Union Friday - Tickets start at $8 for fans paying with their AFCU debit or credit card at the Maverik Center box office.

November 23rd Orlando at Utah - Angel's Hands Night (specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off after the game).

November 27th Florida at Utah - Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night. Tickets start at $6 for students and drink specials.

November 29th Florida at Utah - Black Friday ticket offer.

November 30th Florida at Utah - Black Friday ticket offer.

Recent Transactions

Forward Ty Lewis was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles last Friday. He scored Utah's lone goal in Friday's 5-1 loss. He had an assist for Utah last Saturday night. Lewis had 5 goals and 8 assists for 13 points in 7 regular season games last season for the Grizzlies. Lewis also added 3 assists in 5 Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Grizz acquire forward Jack Jenkins from the Indy Fuel. Jenkins played at Notre Dame from 2016-2019, where he was a teammate of Utah forward Joe Wegwerth. Jenkins had 15 goals and 27 assists in his Fighting Irish college career. Jenkins played in both games for the Grizzlies last week,

The Grizzlies signed forward Garrett Klotz. This is his 7th different season in the ECHL and his 10th season professionally. He has 195 games of ECHL experience with 14 goals and 22 assists. Klotz also has 157 games in the AHL with 4 goals and 7 assists. Klotz is 6'6" and 250 pounds. He played for the Rapid City Rush the past 2 seasons. This will be Klotz's 10th different ECHL team. Klotz was drafted in the 3rd round (66th overall) in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

Grizzlies released forward Colin Jacobs, who had 1 goal in 5 games.

Goaltender Mason McDonald was assigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles last Thursday.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders: Patrick McGrath leads the league with 50 penalty minutes. Brandon Saigeon is 2nd among rookies in power play assists (4). Taylor Richart's 35 shots on goal are 4th most among defenseman.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 3-6-2-1

Home record: 1-3-1.

Road record: 2-3-1-1.

Last 10 games: Utah is 3-4-2-1

Goals per game: 3.33 (12th best in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.42 (14th).

Shots per game: 29.83 (17th).

Shots against per game: 28.42 (7th).

Power play: 18.5 % (11th).

Penalty Kill: 83.8 % (12th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 13 Opponents 12.

Second Period: Utah 17 Opponents 16.

Third Period: Utah 10 Opponents 10.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 0-2 at Kansas City.

This Week's Games: Utah is at Wheeling on November 15th and at Kalamazoo November 16th. 5 pm both nights.

Last Week's Games

November 8th - Utah 1 Kansas City 5 - Ty Lewis goal. Ryan Wagner and Tim McGauley assists. Jack Jenkins made professional debut for Utah.

November 9th - Utah 2 Kansas City 4 - Taylor Richart and Peter Tischke scored goals. Sasha Larocque had an assist for his first pro point. Ty Lewis and Ryan Wagner added assists for the Grizz.

Team Leaders

Goals: Josh Dickinson (9)

Assists: Ryan Wagner (9)

Points: Travis Barron (13)

Plus/Minus: Tim McGauley (+7)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (50)

Power Play Points: Travis Barron (8) - Leads league.

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (35)

Wins: Jeff Smith (3)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.923)

Goals Against Average: Miska (3.05)

