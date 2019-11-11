Sam Thibault Traded to Norfolk

November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Monday that they have traded defenseman Sam Thibault to the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for future considerations.

Thibault, 23, signed with Indy in late July and only appeared in one game during the 2019-20 season. The Sainte-Martine, Quebec native made his Indianapolis debut on February 1, 2019 after being acquired from the Toledo Walleye via a three-team trade with the Atlanta Gladiators. Thibault has 107 ECHL games under his belt, earning 25 points (2g, 23a), 87 penalty minutes and a +3 rating. Splitting the 2018-19 season between Toledo and Indy, Thibault tallied two goals and 14 assists, as well as earning 56 penalty minutes in 63 ECHL contests.

The Fuel will host the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday before heading on a four-game road trip to face South Carolina, Greenville, Atlanta and Jacksonville. Indy will return home to face the Wheeling Nailers on November 22 before going back on the road to face the Cincinnati Cyclones on November 23.

