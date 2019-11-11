Steelheads Weekly - November 11, 2019

November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (7-3-3) head into the final weekend of their extended road trip to begin the 2019-20 season with their third three-game, three-day weekend in the last 30 days.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, November 6 @ Rapid City Rush: 5-1 L

Shots: Steelheads 37, Rush 24

PP: Steelheads 0-for-5, Rush 2-for-3

The Steelheads fell behind early and were dropped 5-1 from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Rush began with three special teams goals in the first two periods and closed out their second hat-trick of the season by the end of the second period to take a 5-0 lead. Forward Will Merchant (2:09 3rd) answered to cut out the shutout bid, however the road side was unable to tally again in the 5-1 loss. Tomas Sholl (5-1-2) stopped 17 of 22 shots in the loss, and Colton Point denied both shots in relief during the third period.

Friday, November 8 @ Rapid City Rush: 3-2 L (SO)

Shots: Steelheads 36, Rush 31

PP: Steelheads 1-for-4, Rush 2-for-7

The Steelheads saw late penalties erase their lead in a 3-2 shootout loss from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Forward Anthony Nellis (2:10 2nd) started the scoring after a silent first period for their first lead of the weekend, 1-0. Then, late in the frame, defenseman Eric Sweetman (PP, 19:07 2nd) added to the lead, 2-0, with a shot from the slot before the Rush came back. The Rush found two late power plays to help tie the game at 2-2 and go into overtime. In the shootout, the Rush scored the only goal during the seventh round to take the 3-2 result. Tomas Sholl (5-1-3) saved 28 of 30 shots in the loss with six of seven saves in the shootout.

Saturday, November 9 @ Rapid City Rush: 1-0 L

Shots: Steelheads 30, Rush 21

PP: Steelheads 0-for-4, Rush 0-for-3

The Steelheads had a bounce turn against them during the final two minutes during a 1-0 loss from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. After a scoreless first two periods and a strong defensive effort by the Steelheads, the Rush found a good bounce on a shot at the right point with under two minutes remaining to sneak past with a 1-0 win. Colton Point (2-2-0) halted 20 of 21 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, November 15 @ Wichita Thunder - 6:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, November 16 @ Tulsa Oilers - 6:05 p.m. MT

Sunday, November 17 @ Allen Americans - 3:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads complete their eight-game road trip and extended road swing to open the season with another three-game, three-day weekend, taking on the Wichita Thunder, Tulsa Oilers and Allen Americans in their second Midwestern swing.

The Steelheads have earned points in all three meetings with the Wichita Thunder this season, last falling 4-3 in overtime on October 25 to move to 2-0-1 through three games played. The Steelheads have a chance to earn the season series outright with a win on Friday night with only two games remaining in their five-game regular season series concluding on March 29. The Steelheads own a 7-4-4 record against the Thunder in their franchise series while going 3-2-3 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This will be the first of eight meetings this season between the Steelheads and Tulsa Oilers and the first of five games played in three trips to the BOK Center. Last year, the Steelheads and Oilers split their season series, each earning a 5-4-1 record before the Oilers took the 2019 Mountain Division Final in six games against the Steelheads. Overall, the Steelheads are 15-7-1 in the regular season against the Oilers.

The Steelheads and Allen Americans meet for the third time of their 11-game season set, splitting their first two meetings with a regulation win and an overtime loss for the Steelheads during their last trip to Allen. The Steelheads play five more games at Allen Event Center, where the team is 7-4-2 historically since the start of their franchise series. Overall, the Steelheads hold a 15-7-4 regular season record against the Americans.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Batman Night: See The Dark Knight take on his arch nemesis, the Joker, when Batman Night comes to CenturyLink Arena on Saturday, November 30. For tickets, call 331-TIXS or go online to idahosteelheads.com.

$2 Beer Wednesday: Enjoy Hump Day with $2 domestic drafts every Wednesday night during the 2019-20 season. The next $2 Beer Wednesday comes on November 20 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Get tickets online at idahosteelheads.com.

Hockey Starter Pack: Feel like a full-time fan with the Hockey Starter Pack, featuring four tickets to any Steelheads home game plus two small beer vouchers and a Steelheads mullet visor. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads finish their eight-game road trip this weekend as well as their extended stretch away from CenturyLink Arena. The Steelheads are 2-2-1 during this trip with three games remaining. 13 of the team's first 16 games are on the road.

- The Steelheads have outshot their opponents in 11 of their first 13 games while owning the third-most shots per game (36.46) and are averaging nearly nine more shots than opponents (28.77)

- Goaltenders Tomas Sholl and Colton Point each sit in the top-10 in goals-against average (2.12, 3rd; 2.57, 10th) while Sholl also is third in minutes (538) and fifth in saves (230).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 5 - Zack Andrusiak/Brett Supinski

ASSISTS: 11 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 12 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 2 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: ---

GW GOALS: 1 - 7 Tied

PIMS: 35 - Colton Saucerman

PLUS/MINUS: +6 - Brady Norrish

SHOTS: 49 - Will Merchant

WINS: 5 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.12 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .924 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 9-2-0-0, 18 pts

2. Rapid City 8-3-2-0, 18 pts

3. Steelheads 7-3-2-1, 17 pts

4. Wichita 6-3-3-0, 15 pts

5. Tulsa 6-8-1-0, 13 pts

6. Kansas City 5-6-0-0, 10 pts

7. Utah 3-6-2-1, 9 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL TV. Pre-game coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop for every game.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads meet the Wichita Thunder on Friday, Nov. 15 at 6:05 p.m. from INTRUST Bank Arena and return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:10 p.m. against the Orlando Solar. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.