Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 5 (November 4 - November 10, 2019)

INDY FUEL WEEK 4 RESULTS: 2-0-0-0, 5-4-0-0 Overall, 5th Central Division

Friday, November 8 - Fuel 4 vs. Toledo 2:

The Toledo Walleye came to the Circle City for the first time this season on Friday night. The Fuel opened the scoring 18 seconds into the first period with a goal from Alex Krushelnyski then proceeded to take a 3-0 lead into the locker room, seeing goals from Spencer Watson, Joe Sullivan and Graham Knott. Toledo fought back and scored a late goal in the third period, but Indy held on to win 4-2 over the division leaders.

Saturday, November 9 - Fuel 4 vs. Cincinnati 1:

Indy hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night for the third time this season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy opened the scoring in the second period when Spencer Watson beat Cyclones goaltender Sean Romeo over the shoulder. The scoring continued for the Fuel when Jake Schultz scored his first ECHL goal to give the Fuel a 2-0 lead. Cincinnati would respond with a goal of their own from Jesse Schultz but Karl El-Mir and Bobby MacIntyre put home insurance goals in the third period to give Indy a 4-1 win over the Cyclones.

INDY FUEL WEEK 5 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, November 13 - Fuel vs Kansas City (7:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum):

The Mavericks will be looking for revenge on Wednesday night after falling to the Fuel 6-2 in Indy's second game of the season. Wednesday's game will be the second matchup between the two teams but the first time they have met at Indiana Farmers Coliseum this season. In his first professional game, Karl El-Mir scored three power play goals and Chase Marchand earned his first win of the season.

Friday, November 15 - Fuel at South Carolina (7:05 p.m. ET, North Charleston Coliseum):

Friday's game at South Carolina will be the first time Indy has seen the Stingrays since March 27, 2015. South Carolina came into Indiana Farmers Coliseum on a 23 game win streak, the longest in ECHL history. Falling by a score of 3-2 in a shootout, the Stingrays and winning streak was snapped by the Indy Fuel.

Saturday, November 16 - Fuel at Greenville (7:05 p.m. ET, Bon Secours Wellness Arena):

In five years as a franchise, Indy has only met the Swamp Rabbits twice, splitting the series at Greenville. Indy fell by a score of 5-4 on Friday and responded with a 4-1 win on Saturday. Greenville has lost four out of their last five games, two of them coming against South Carolina, who Indy will face Friday night.

Sunday, November 17 - Fuel at Atlanta (2:05 p.m. ET, Infinite Energy Arena)

In the third game in three days, Indy will face Atlanta for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon. The Fuel have only met the Gladiators twice in franchise history, winning both games by one goal. The Gladiators are riding the hot hand of Samuel Asselin, who has seven goals and seven assists in nine games and was named ECHL Player of the Week on November 5. To finish off the pair of games between the two teams, Atlanta will travel to Indianapolis in late January for a second matchup at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

OIL DROPS:

Joe Sullivan scored his first goal in his first game of the season on Friday night

Alex Krushelnyski snapped an eight-game point streak by not picking up a point in Saturday's game against Cincinnati

Spencer Watson extended his point streak to nine games on Saturday, scoring a goal in the first period against Cincinnati

Jake Schultz scored his first goal in a Fuel uniform and his first ECHL goal on Saturday.

Schultz also had his first fight in a Fuel uniform before scoring his first goal

Chase Marchand earned his second win of the season on Saturday, stopping 26-of-27 shots by Cincinnati

Indy's penalty kill was perfect on the weekend, killing off 3-out-of-3 penalties.

Indy knocked off the Central Division's first-place team on Friday, going back to last season, Indy has now won two games in a row against Toledo

Winning on Saturday night, Indy has outscored the Cyclones 9-3 in three matchups at Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Having won both games this weekend, the Fuel are 3-1 at home

Scoring three goals in the first period on Friday, Indy has now outscored opponents 15-6 in the first period

Indy has also been outscored in the second (9-10) and third (8-9) periods this season

