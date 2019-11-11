Swamp Rabbits Weekly #5 (2019-20)
November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
WEEKLY RECAP
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits had a tough test ahead of them last week in the South Carolina Stingrays, who led not only the South Division out of the gate, but set the pace for the entire ECHL. They flexed their mighty muscle in Greenville and picked up all four points and remained at the top of the South.
Parker Milner entered Friday night's game on a shutout streak, and continued it. The Swamp Rabbits generated 23 shots on goal, but Milner turned them all aside for his second shutout of the season. The Stingrays scored three times in the final frame to put the game out of reach, even behind a strong effort from goaltender Ryan Bednard.
Even after allowing the first two goals of the game in the second period, the Swamp Rabbits showed resilience to get it to a tie. Mason Baptista scored his first in a Greenville uniform early in the second period, and in crunch time, Chad Duchesne posted his first of the season to get the game to a rousing overtime session.
In the shootout, Rays forward Andrew Cherniwchan was the only player to score in the five-round skills competition. The Swamp Rabbits came away with one out of a possible four standings points on the weekend.
11/8 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - L 4-0
11/9 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - O 3-2
UPCOMING GAMES
Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Norfolk Admirals
Wednesday, November 13 - 7:35 p.m.
Listen on ESPN Upstate - Watch
Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Norfolk Admirals
Friday, November 15 - 7:35 p.m.
Listen - Watch
Pucks 'N' Paws Night
Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. Indy Fuel
Saturday, November 16 - 7:05 p.m.
Tickets - Listen - Watch
Postgame Skate with the Swamp Rabbits
Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. Florida Everblades
Sunday, November 17 - 3:05 p.m.
Tickets - Listen - Watch
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ryan Bednard - 2 GP | 0-1-1 - 2.38 GAA - .923 sv%
The Swamp Rabbits' netminder did all he could against a strong South Carolina club, posting two of his best games in a Greenville uniform. He posted a .909 save percentage on Friday, and a .938 save percentage on Saturday to give his club a chance to win. The Michigan native stopped four of the five shooters he faced in Saturday's shootout.
RABBIT TAILS
Of the four career goals Chad Duchesne has scored in his career, three of them have come at the expense of the South Carolina Stingrays.
Among rookies, Liam Pecararo ranks second in the league in scoring (14 points), and first in goals (10).
The Swamp Rabbits have the eighth-best penalty kill on home ice (86.4%).
Greenville has remained one of the more disciplined teams in the ECHL. Their 10.33 average mark per game is third fewest. Teams have taken 18 more penalty minutes than the Swamp Rabbits through 12 games.
SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS
South Carolina Stingrays (8-1-0) - 16 pts
Florida Everblades (7-4-0) - 14 pts
Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-6-1) - 11 pts
Atlanta Gladiators (4-5-0) - 8 pts
Orlando Solar Bears (3-5-2) - 8 pts
Jacksonville Icemen (2-5-2) - 6 pts
Norfolk Admirals (2-8-2) - 6 pts
