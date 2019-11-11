Swamp Rabbits Weekly #5 (2019-20)

WEEKLY RECAP

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits had a tough test ahead of them last week in the South Carolina Stingrays, who led not only the South Division out of the gate, but set the pace for the entire ECHL. They flexed their mighty muscle in Greenville and picked up all four points and remained at the top of the South.

Parker Milner entered Friday night's game on a shutout streak, and continued it. The Swamp Rabbits generated 23 shots on goal, but Milner turned them all aside for his second shutout of the season. The Stingrays scored three times in the final frame to put the game out of reach, even behind a strong effort from goaltender Ryan Bednard.

Even after allowing the first two goals of the game in the second period, the Swamp Rabbits showed resilience to get it to a tie. Mason Baptista scored his first in a Greenville uniform early in the second period, and in crunch time, Chad Duchesne posted his first of the season to get the game to a rousing overtime session.

In the shootout, Rays forward Andrew Cherniwchan was the only player to score in the five-round skills competition. The Swamp Rabbits came away with one out of a possible four standings points on the weekend.

11/8 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - L 4-0

11/9 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - O 3-2

UPCOMING GAMES

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Norfolk Admirals

Wednesday, November 13 - 7:35 p.m.

Listen on ESPN Upstate - Watch

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Norfolk Admirals

Friday, November 15 - 7:35 p.m.

Listen - Watch

Pucks 'N' Paws Night

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. Indy Fuel

Saturday, November 16 - 7:05 p.m.

Tickets - Listen - Watch

Postgame Skate with the Swamp Rabbits

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. Florida Everblades

Sunday, November 17 - 3:05 p.m.

Tickets - Listen - Watch

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ryan Bednard - 2 GP | 0-1-1 - 2.38 GAA - .923 sv%

The Swamp Rabbits' netminder did all he could against a strong South Carolina club, posting two of his best games in a Greenville uniform. He posted a .909 save percentage on Friday, and a .938 save percentage on Saturday to give his club a chance to win. The Michigan native stopped four of the five shooters he faced in Saturday's shootout.

RABBIT TAILS

Of the four career goals Chad Duchesne has scored in his career, three of them have come at the expense of the South Carolina Stingrays.

Among rookies, Liam Pecararo ranks second in the league in scoring (14 points), and first in goals (10).

The Swamp Rabbits have the eighth-best penalty kill on home ice (86.4%).

Greenville has remained one of the more disciplined teams in the ECHL. Their 10.33 average mark per game is third fewest. Teams have taken 18 more penalty minutes than the Swamp Rabbits through 12 games.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays (8-1-0) - 16 pts

Florida Everblades (7-4-0) - 14 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-6-1) - 11 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (4-5-0) - 8 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (3-5-2) - 8 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (2-5-2) - 6 pts

Norfolk Admirals (2-8-2) - 6 pts

