ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Norfolk's Shmyr fined, suspended
Norfolk's Braylon Shmyr has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #131, Norfolk at Allen, on Nov. 9.
Shmyr was assessed a game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 8:06 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Shmyr will miss Norfolk's games vs. Greenville on Nov. 13 and Nov. 15.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Atlanta's Neiley fined, suspended
Atlanta's Eric Neiley has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #135, Atlanta at Newfoundland, on Nov. 9.
Neiley is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result an unpenalized infraction at 20:00 of the second period.
Neiley will miss Atlanta's game at Jacksonville on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
