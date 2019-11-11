Solar Bears Sign Jake Coughler
November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Jake Coughler on a Standard Player Contract.
Coughler, 23, joins Orlando after recording four points (2g-2a) and two penalty minutes in 11 games with HC Dukla Trencin of Slovakia's Tipsport Liga earlier this season.
Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 187-pound forward played two seasons of USports athletics for St. Mary's University, where he tallied 63 points (27g-36a) and 32 penalty minutes in 60 games for the Huskies program and was named to the Atlantic University Sport All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.
The native of St. Catharines, Ontario played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Halifax Mooseheads, Charlottetown Islanders and Gatineau Olympiques, where he picked up 125 points (65g-60a) and 104 penalty minutes in 215 games.
