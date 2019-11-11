Thunder Acquires Salvaggio from Allen
November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Jason Salvaggio from the Allen Americans for future considerations.
Salvaggio, 25, returns to Wichita after playing for the Thunder in 18 games last season. After being assigned to the Thunder from the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolfpack, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward from Hanson, Massachusetts recorded 12 points (6g, 6a) for the Thunder. Prior to being sent to Wichita, Salvaggio appeared in 42 games last season for the Maine Mariners, tallying 26 points (10g, 16a).
After completing a four-year career at the University of New Hampshire, he signed an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack. His best season came during his junior campaign in 2016-17, tallying 36 points (23a, 13a) in 40 games. He won the Paul Hines Award that year, given to the Most Improved Player in New England.
Wichita heads to Kansas City later this afternoon to face the Mavericks for a Veterans Day tilt at 6:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder forward Jason Salvaggio
