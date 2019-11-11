Carzo Scores 100th ECHL Goal, But Mavs Drop Monday Night Contest

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks lost Monday night to the Wichita Thunder by the final score of 4-2. Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo scored his 100th career ECHL goal in the third period and forward Loren Ulett picked up a goal in his second consecutive game. The Mavericks continued their success on the penalty kill, killing off all three Wichita power plays and have now killed off 27 consecutive penalties.

Mavericks forward Loren Ulett scored the first goal of the game with 3:55 to go in the first period, giving him goals in consecutive games. Forward Bryan Lemos and defenseman Corey Schueneman assisted on the opening tally. The Mavericks carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Wichita evened the score early on in the second period on a goal from forward Jack Combs just 12 seconds into the middle frame. Forwards Spencer Dorowicz and Jason Salvaggio assisted on the goal. The Thunder took the lead on another goal from Combs at the 17:46 mark of the second period. Dorowicz and defenseman Garrett Schmitz assisted on the goal. Wichita continued to build on their lead just 37 seconds later at the 18:13 mark of the period on a goal from forward Stefan Fournier. Forward Ostap Safin picked up the lone assist on the goal.

The Mavericks drew closer in the third period, getting a power play goal from Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo. The goal was the 100th of his ECHL career. Defenseman Cliff Watson and forward Mitch Hults assisted on the goal. The Mavericks continued to apply pressure to Wichita, but with Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider pulled for the extra attacker, Wichita forward Beau Starrett scored on the empty net. Forward Billy Exell and defenseman Riley Weselowski assisted on the goal.

The Mavericks hit the road to Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis for a Wednesday night showdown with the Indy Fuel at 6:05 p.m. before returning home for a Saturday night battle with the Rapid City Rush. Faceoff for Saturday's game is 7:05 p.m.

