Komets Sweep Wings at Kalamazoo; Wings Visit Friday; Tip-A-Komet Tuesday

November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained four points in week 5 of the 2019-20 ECHL campaign after sweeping a pair of games against the Wings at Kalamazoo Friday and Saturday. The week began with the Komets dropping a 5-4 decision at Cincinnati Wednesday before scoring a 6-2 victory Friday and a 6-5 overtime win Saturday at Kalamazoo. The Komets improved to 7-4-1 and 15 points after 12 games for a .625 pace and are tied with Toledo for first place in the Central Division after the first week of November. Last season the Komets were 5-7-0 for 10 points and a .417 win percentage after the first dozen games.

For the week-- Shawn Szydlowski led the charge with three goals and three assists for six points. Alan Lyszczarczyk (2g, 3a) and A.J. Jenks (3g, 2a) each gathered five points while Brady Shaw (1g, 3a), Brett McKenzie (4a) and Max Gottlieb (2g, 2a) scored four points apiece. Olivier Galipeau netted a pair of goals and added an assist for three points while Mason Bergh scored a goal and an assist. Jason Binkley and Chase Stewart each contributed markers and Matthew Boudens, Brad Morrison and Stephen Baylis each dished an assist. Matthew Villalta appeared in the Fort Wayne net for all three games posting a 2-1-0 record in 160 minutes of play.

Komet streaks-- The Komets capped the week with eight players riding point streaks. Lyszczarczyk has a four-game point-scoring streak (2g, 4a). Szydlowsk (3g, 3a), McKenzie (4a), Morrison (1g, 3a), Shaw (1g, 3a), Jenks (3g, 2a) and Bergh scored points in each game of the week for three-game point streaks. Bergh also has a seven-game home point streak (5g, 4a) and four-game home goal streak (4g) while Binkley has a five-game home assist scoring streak(6a). Villalta has appeared in five straight games.

Jenks hits 500-- A.J. Jenks skated his 500th regular season pro game Saturday at Kalamazoo and celebrated by passing an assist to Max Gottlieb for the game winning goal in overtime.

Special K's-- The Komets were 8/18 on the power play for the week for a 44.4% rating and had a success rate on the penalty kill of 91.7% going 11/12. The Komets scored on the power play in each game including four power play goals in Saturday's overtime win at Kalamazoo. It was the first time the Komets scored four power play goals in a game since Jan. 16, 2011 when the K's potted four in a 6-1 home win against Mississippi. The Komets are tied with Toledo for best power play in the ECHL with a rating of 28.1% (16/57) heading into week 6.

Komet leaders-- Shaw leads with 15 points, 45 shots, and is tied with Szydlowski for first with nine assists.....Bergh and Jenks each lead with seven goals....Binkley leads with +7.....Boudens leads with 40 penalty minutes.

Overall in the ECHL, Shaw ranks fourth with 15 points, Jenks and Szydlowski are tied for second in the league with four power play goals each, Szydlowski ranks second with six power play assists and is tied for first with 10 power play points. Among rookies, Bergh ranks second with seven goals and fourth with 12 points, Gottlieb is fifth with 11 points, tied for third with eight assists and ranks second with four power play assists. Among defensemen Gottlieb is tied for second with 11 points and Binkley is sixth-best with seven points.

Goal scoring-- The Komets are tied with Newfoundland for a league-best 54 goals after 12 games and a per-game average of 4.50. The Komets have ECHL highs of 22 first-period goals and 21 second-period goals. The Komets have surrendered a league-high 21 second-period goals, but are 5-0-0 when leading after the second period.

Taking shots-- The Komets rank fourth with an average of 35 shots per game and 12th with 30.6 shots against per game. The Komets are 3-4-1 when out-shooting the opponent, however they are unbeaten 4-0-0 when out-shot by the opponent.

Komet moves-- During week 5 the following transactions took place: Defenseman Matt Brassard was traded to Wichita for future considerations, forward Matt Boudens was loaned to the AHL's Chicago Wolves, forward Brad Morrison was activated from injured reserve and goaltender Patrick Munson was added to the Fort Wayne roster.

The week ahead-- The Komets return home to host the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at 8:05pm in the first of three divisional games. It will be the fifth meeting of the season out of 14 with the Komets leading series 3-1-0. The Wings are winless in their last three outings including the double-header against the Komets at Wings Stadium last Friday and Saturday. Kalamazoo is coming off a 3-2 home loss against Cincinnati Sunday and is idle until the trip to Fort Wayne Friday.

The Komets hit the road again for a 7:35pm start at Cincinnati Saturday. It's the second of four trips to the U.S. Bank Arena (6,955) where the Komets were clipped 5-4 by the Cyclones last Wednesday in the first meeting of the year. Cincy is 3-2-0 in their last five after a 3-2 win their last time out at Kalamazoo. The Cyclones host Allen for a pair of games this Tuesday and Thursday before welcoming the Komets Saturday.

Sunday the Komets cap the week with a 4:05pm matinee at Wheeling. The Komets upended the Nailers in the first of eight meetings on Oct. 18th, 7-3 in Fort Wayne. Wheeling is 5-4-1 after 10 games for 11 points and fourth place in the Central Division heading into the week. The Nailers are 1-2-1 after posting a four-game win streak. Wheeling will host Utah Friday and travel to Reading Saturday before hosting the Komets Sunday.

Komets on ice:

Tuesday, Nov. 12.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-12noon

Wednesday, Nov. 13..... Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-12noon

Thursday, Nov. 14..... Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-12noon

Friday, Nov. 15.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Home game vs Kalamazoo, 7:35pm

Saturday, Nov. 16.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10:30am-11am; Game at Cincinnati, 7:35pm

Sunday, Nov. 17.....Game at Wheeling, 4:05pm

Tuesday, Nov. 19.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wednesday, Nov. 20.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Tip-A-Komet Tuesday night at Duesy's-- The first of two Tip-A-Komet nights is this Tuesday from 6:30pm-8pm at Duesy's Sports Bar and Grille, 305 E. Washington Center Road at the Ramada Plaza. Fans are invited to join the Komets for autographs and photos as the entire team will be on hand for photos and autographs. All tips collected by the Komet players will benefit The Shepherd's House.

Season Ticket Recycling Night Friday-- Friday is Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Friday.

Kids Seat Free Night Friday-- Once again this season the Komets feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Friday's home game courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday when the Komets face Kalamazoo at 8:05pm.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

