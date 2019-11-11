Americans Trade Forward Salvaggio to Wichita

November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Cincinnati, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today the team has traded forward Jason Salvaggio, to the Wichita Thunder for future considerations.

In ten games with the Allen Americans this season, Jason Salvaggio had one goal and two assists for three points with six penalty minutes. The native of Hanson, Massachusetts, played his college hockey with the University of New Hampshire. This will be Salvaggio's second go-around with Wichita. Last season with the Wichita Thunder, he had 12 points in 18 games.

The Allen Americans return to action on Tuesday morning in Cincinnati for a 9:30 am CST puck-drop against the Cyclones. The Americans are riding a 6-game winning streak.

Allen returns home this weekend to face the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm. Tickets are available NOW at Allen Event Center Box Office or call 972-912-1000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.