Stingrays Weekly Report - November 11

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays earned a road sweep over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last weekend and are one of the hottest teams in the ECHL, riding a five-game winning streak. SC began the weekend by blanking their in-state rival 4-0, which was goaltender Parker Milner's second consecutive shutout. Then on Saturday the club's new captain Andrew Cherniwchan scored the lone goal in a 5-round shootout to secure a 3-2 victory. South Carolina is alone in first place in the ECHL's South Division standings with 16 points and has the top winning percentage in the ECHL (0.889), winning eight of their nine outings. The Rays have now scored first in all their games this season and are the top defensive club in the league, allowing just 2.11 goals per game.

After playing eight of their first nine games on the road this season, including their last six contests, the Stingrays will return to the North Charleston Coliseum for three home matchups this weekend. The action begins on Friday when SC welcomes the Indy Fuel to town for the teams' only meeting of the 2019-20 season. The Rays will then host the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon to cap off their first stretch of three games in three days this season.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 8-1-0-0

LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 0

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

Despite not playing in any game action for 13 days, goaltender Parker Milner managed to get the same result as his last appearance on Oct. 26 when he shut down the Norfolk Admirals Friday night with a 23-save shutout of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Milner's second consecutive shutout in a 4-0 win for South Carolina at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena saw goals from four different skaters including Kristofers Bindulis, Casey Bailey, Matthew Weis and Tom Parisi.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 2 SO

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

Andrew Cherniwchan scored the only goal in a 5-round shootout to give the South Carolina Stingrays a 3-2 defeat of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and their fifth straight win overall on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Logan Thompson got the start and made a season-high 31 saves before stopping all five of Greenville's shootout attempts to earn the victory for the Stingrays. Defender Tom Parisi led the way with a goal and an assist for South Carolina, while Casey Bailey scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

THIS WEEK

Friday, November 15 - vs. Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, November 16 - vs. Norfolk Admirals, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, November 17 - vs. Norfolk Admirals, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 8 - Casey Bailey

Assists: 10 - Dan DeSalvo

Points: 11 - Dan DeSalvo, Casey Bailey

Plus/Minus: Plus-12 - Tom Parisi

Penalty Minutes: 13 - Mark Cooper, Matthew Weis

Shots On Goal: 52 - Casey Bailey

Wins: 5 - Parker Milner

Goals Against Average: 1.38 - Parker Milner

Save Percentage: 0.940 - Parker Milner

MILNER IN FINE FORM

Goaltender Parker Milner posted his second straight shutout Friday night, the 14th of his ECHL career. The netminder continued his unblemished started the season and now has a clean record of 5-0-0 on the year. Milner's goals-against average of 1.38 is the lowest in the ECHL, while his save percentage of 0.940 is 2nd best and just 0.01 away from the league lead. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native and Boston College alum has suited up in 126 contests with the Stingrays over the past four seasons, winning a total of 78 games.

PARISI CONTINUES TO TURN HEADS

Defender Tom Parisi had another impressive week, scoring a goal in each of the Stingrays' wins over Greenville. Parisi increased his ECHL-leading plus-minus rating to +12 and now has nine points on the season in nine games on four goals and five assists which leads the team's defensemen and is tied for third-most overall on the club. In addition, the Providence College alum's 37 total shots on goal are tied for third-most in the league among all defensemen.

BAILEY FEELING RIGHT AT HOME ON THE ROAD

Forward Casey Bailey also had goals in both of South Carolina's wins over Greenville last weekend. The Anchorage, Alaska native is among the league leaders in many categories including goals scored (8, 6th), plus-minus (+10, 3rd) and shots on goal (52, 3rd). Bailey has registered a point in all of South Carolina's eight road games this season and is tied with Dan DeSalvo for the team lead in scoring this season with 11 points.

BINDULIS NETS FIRST GOAL OF 2019-20

Defenseman Kristofers Bindulis opened the scoring on Friday night with his first goal of the season. The tally turned out to be the game-winner in a 4-0 defeat of Greenville. The native of Riga, Latvia is in his third professional season out of Lake Superior State University, playing on an NHL contract with the Washington Capitals. While Bindulis missed most of 2018-19 with an injury, he has played in all nine games for SC this season and has a +4 rating. His goal Friday night was his first since an overtime strike in Toledo on March 3, 2018, to give the Rays a 2-1 win over the Walleye.

- South Carolina is hosting the team's first-ever Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Saturday! The club will raise awareness for all types of cancer & show support to those who have been affected by the disease. Tickets for the game against the Norfolk Admirals are on sale now!

