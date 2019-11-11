Admirals Acquire Defenseman Samuel Thibault from Indy
November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced today they have acquired defenseman Samuel Thibault from the Indy Fuel.
Thibault, 6'1, 195lbs, joins the Admirals after finishing last season with the Indy Fuel, where his assistant coach was current Admirals assistant, Ryan McGinnis. The 23-year old Ste-Martine, Quebec native had eight total points in 26 career games played with the Fuel.
Before playing in Indy, Thibault was a member of the Toledo Walleye at the start of the 2018-19 ECHL season. After playing in 38 games with the Walleye, he was dealt to the Fuel to help bolster their chances into the playoffs. Indy eventually finished with 78 points and was ousted in the first round by Toledo in four games.
Thibault turned pro in 2017-18 after spending four seasons with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). In his fourth and final season, Thibault was named team captain and finished with 21 points, which was third best among the team defensemen.
The Admirals are back in action at Scope Arena on Wednesday night as they take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. It's Hockey Fights ALS Night and tickets are still available for purchase at the Scope Box Office or visit norfolkadmirals.com/tickets for more information.
