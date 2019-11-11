This Week: Homestand Wraps up Wednesday as Part of 4-Game Week

ESTERO, Fla. - Coming off a three-game week, the Florida Everblades (7-4-0-0, 14 pts.) face one of their busiest weeks of the season this week with four games in the span of five days.

Florida started its current four-game homestand last week with a pair of wins against the Orlando Solar Bears. This season, three of the four meetings between the 'Blades and Solar Bears have been decided by just one goal and two of the four tilts have needed a minimum of overtime. Of the 16 regular season games between the in-state rivals over the last two seasons, nine have been one-goal affairs. Florida lost to Jacksonville on Saturday in the final game of the week, the first time in 15 meetings that the Icemen have won in regulation at Hertz Arena.

This week is one of only three weeks this season that Florida will play four games in just five days. The Everblades start the week at home against the Solar Bears before trekking to Orlando on Thursday for the fourth matchup between the two teams in nine days. Then, the 'Blades finish the week with their first matchups of the season against the Atlanta Gladiators and Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Nov. 6 | vs. Orlando Solar Bears - W, 3-2

Nov. 8 | vs. Orlando Solar Bears - W, 2-1 (OT)

Nov. 9 | vs. Jacksonville Icemen - L, 3-4

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Nov. 13 | vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Nov. 14 | at Orlando Solar Bears | 7 p.m. - Amway Center

Nov. 16 | at Atlanta Gladiators | 7:05 p.m. - Infinite Energy Arena

Nov. 17 | at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

'BLADES BIOS

Captain John McCarron registered his first two multi-point games of the season last week and extended his point streak to a 'Blades season-high six games (3g-6a).

Blake Winiecki netted his second overtime-winner in a week with his tally on Friday night against Orlando. He has points in four straight games (2g-3a) and is tied for the ECHL lead with three game-winners.

Winiecki, McCarron and Justin Auger tied the team single-game high for this season with seven shots on goal apiece in Friday's game against Orlando and accounted for 21 of Florida's 41 shots.

Goaltender Ken Appleby tied the 'Blades season-low by yielding just one goal in Florida's 2-1 overtime win on Friday against Orlando.

QUICK HITS

Florida has played in four consecutive one-goal games and is tied for third in the ECHL with five wins in one-goal outings.

The Everblades held the advantage in shots on goal in all three games last week and have been outshot in only two games this season.

With its third-period comebacks on Wednesday and Friday, Florida already has four come-from-behind wins this season in which it trailed in the third period, one shy of its total from all of last year.

After yielding at least one power-play goal in five of their first six games, the Everblades have surrendered only one in their last five contests, converting on 18 of their last 19 chances (94.7%) on the penalty kill in that stretch.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays: 8-1-0-0, 16 PTS

Florida Everblades: 7-4-0-0, 14 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 5-6-0-1, 11 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators: 4-5-0-0, 8 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears: 3-5-1-1, 8 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen: 2-4-2-0, 6 PTS

Norfolk Admirals: 2-8-2-0, 5 PTS

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Justin Auger (6)

A: John McCarron (9)

PTS: J. McCarron (12)

+/-: Auger/Blake Winiecki (+5)

SH: Michael Huntebrinker (43)

GAA: Ken Appleby (2.18)

SV%: Appleby (.911)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Hump Day Deals (Nov. 13) - Celebrate Hump Day with $2 beer, wine and hot dogs courtesy of Bud Light, Barefoot Wine, and John Morrell! New Amsterdam vodka drinks are just $4 all night.

239 Friday (Nov. 22) - Score on a great deal with two End Zone tickets, two large sodas or waters, and two slices of cheese pizza for just $39! Additionally, the 'Blades will give away two $500 gift certificates to the Diamond District on Nov. 22. Fans can enter to win by purchasing a 239 package or by texting in the codeword at the game.

Marvel Super Hero Night (Nov. 23) - The first 500 fans will receive an Everblades-themed Marvel Super Hero poster courtesy of Hertz! Fans can guarantee a poster by purchasing a Marvel Super Hero Night package at floridaeverblades.com/marvel. The 'Blades will also be wearing specialty Spiderman jerseys that night, and Spiderman will be on hand at the game. The fun starts at 5 p.m. with a free pregame tailgate, featuring live music from Charlie Moon, bounces houses, and grilled-to-order food and beverages for purchase.

EVERBLADES 2018-19 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

