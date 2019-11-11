Oil Drops: Oilers End Week with First Road Win Before Autism Awareness Night on Saturday

November 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa ends week on a high note, routing rival Wichita to go 1-2 in their three outings.

OVERALL RECORD: 6-8-1 (13 points, 5th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0

RESULTS

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - Allen 3, Tulsa 1 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> TULSA, OK - The Oilers lost to the Allen Americans 3-1 at the BOK Center on Tuesday, ending a three-game winning streak. The opening goal was scored unconventionally for the third-straight game at the BOK Center, as a pop fly off Tyler Sheehy's stick rolled off Olle Eriksson Ek's back and into the back of the cage, giving the forward his third goal of the season at the 15:42 mark. Olivier Archambault drew multiple Oilers toward him with a nice move before setting Brett Pollock up on the back door, giving the Americans a 2-0 lead 5:42 into the second period. J.J. Piccinich cut the Allen lead in half, scoring off a shot that popped out front, giving the forward a six-game pointstreak. Alex Guptill closed out the scoring, bringing the game to 3-1 with an empty-net goal.

Friday Nov. 8- Tulsa 1, Wichita 3 (INTRUST Bank Arena - Wichita, KS) | Box Score

>> WICHITA, KS - The Oilers outshot Wichita 37-20, but couldn't overcome great goaltending, falling to the Wichita Thunder 3-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday. Stefan Fournier scored the opening goal, batting his fourth tally of the season out of the air past Evan Fitzpatrick for a power play goal at the 3:02 mark of the frame. Mitch Gillam may have been the star of the period for the Thunder, stopping all 12 of Tulsa's attempts in front of the Wichita net. The Oilers answered emphatically in the middle frame, outshooting the Thunder

13-5 in the second period, finally cracking Mitch Gillam thanks to a power play blast from Josh Wesley 12:47 into the period. Three veterans linked up at the 9:21 mark of the final frame for the go-ahead goal for the Thunder, with Crane tapping in a back-door pass from Jack Combs on a two-on-one orchestrated by defenseman Riley Wesloski. The goal was Crane's 100th career ECHL goal. Fournier attempted to add a second goal to his nightly resume via a penalty shot, but was denied by St. Louis Blues prospect Evan Fitzpatrick. Crane successfully added a second goal to close out the scoring with a power play empty netter scored all the way from the left-wing circle of his own end.

Saturday Nov. 9 Tulsa, Wichita (INTRUST Bank Arena - Wichita, KS) | Box Score

>> The Oilers picked up their first road win of the season, defeating the Thunder 7-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday Robby Jackson gave the Oilers the first goal of the contest for just the fourth time this season, rifling a centering pass from captain Adam Pleskach on the power play 16:58 into the game. The Oilers closed out the opening period with 18 shots. Tulsa continued ramping up the pressure, and Jackson found the back of the net for the second time. The rookie product of St. Cloud State displayed game-changing patience, freezing Gillam with some mesmerizing stickhandling after receiving the puck from the corner just 2:28 into the middle frame. Jared Thomas scored his first of the season, firing the puck into the back of the net 10:02 into the period after Sampair found him with a cross-zone pass whilst on the penalty kill. Brent Gates, Jr. extended the lead to 4-0, blasting a one-time shot past Gillam off a two-on-one opportunity, courtesy of Oilers' leading scorer J.J. Piccinich. Beau Starrett brought the game to 4-1, scoring back-door off a two-on-one play 3:16 into the period. Tulsa answered quickly, with Tesink scoring 1:31 later via a double deflection from Gates and Cam Knight. Luke Shiplo made it 5-2 at the 7:25 mark of the period. Gates restored the Oilers' four-goal lead at the 9:09 mark of the period with his second goal of the night. Tesink closed out the scoring on the night, hooking up with fellow Memorial Cup champion Piccinich in front of the net with 9:11 left in the contest.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Nov. 15 - Rapid City AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Saturday, Nov. 16 - Idaho AT Tulsa - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

FAST FACTS

- J.J. Piccinich leads the league with 18 points, and has six multi-point games.

- Devin Williams has come away with at least one point in all but one appearance this season

(3-1-1-0).

- Josh Wesley leads all defenseman with 51 shots, and ranks fourth among all ECHL players.

. Adam Pleskach sits in fifth place, one behind Wesley with 50 shots.

. Devin Williams' 2.55 GAA is seventh among active goaltenders.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa ranks second with 37.60 shots per game, outshooting their opponents in 12 of 15 matchups.

- The Oilers are 3-0-1-0 when scoring the opening goal, and are

4-0-1-0 when leading through one period.

. Tulsa has power play goals in four of their last six games.

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 18 - J.J. Piccinich

GOALS: 6 - Robby Jackson

ASSISTS: 13- J.J. Piccinich

PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Steven Kaunisto

PIMS: 34 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 3 - Miles Liberati

SH GOALS: 1- Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 2 - Miles Liberati

SHOTS: 51- Josh Wesley

WINS: 3 - Devin Williams, Olle Eriksson Ek

GAA: 2.50 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .910 - Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall -7/61 (11.5%) - 23rd in the ECHL

Last Week - 2/11 (18.2%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 53/65 (81.5%) - 16th in the ECHL

Last Week - 10/12 (83.3%)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.