Walleye Unveil Home Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Your Toledo Walleye return to the Pond on Saturday, November 6 for the 2021-22 home opener against Kalamazoo.

After 615 days, this is the first chance to satisfy your craving for the heart-pounding, fast-paced, hard-hitting excitement of Toledo Walleye hockey. We will follow that up with 35 more thrilling home games throughout the season.

Toledo opens the season in Kalamazoo on Saturday, October 23. The Walleye have 61 wins against the Wings since 2009. The Fish will then play five on the road, including one with the brand-new Iowa team before the first game at the Huntington Center.

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

35 of the 36 home games will be played on Friday (11), Saturday (11) or Sunday (13).

WINTERFEST 2021: Two of our regular season games will be played outdoors at Fifth Third Field during Winterfest, presented by ProMedica. The Walleye will face the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday, December 26. This is the Wings' second appearance at Winterfest. On Friday, December 31, the Indy Fuel will play in their first outdoor game. This is also the first time the Toledo Walleye have hosted a game on New Year's Eve.

The Walleye play their arch nemesis Fort Wayne Komets three times in January.

Wichita visits T-town on February 25 for the first time 2018, where the Walleye claimed the W.

The Walleye play NINE home games in March, including two 3-game series: Idaho (March 11-13) and Allen (March 25-27).

For the first time ever, the Walleye will play four regular season games in April, with the final game on Saturday, April 16 against Kalamazoo.

All games begin at 7:15 p.m., with Sunday games starting at 5:15 p.m.

Fans interested in FINatics Game Plan Memberships can reserve a spot on the waiting list with a $100 deposit HERE. This will be applied to the purchase price of your Membership Plan when a seat location becomes available. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

