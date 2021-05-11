Rabbits, ECHL Release 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, in conjunction with the ECHL, are proud to announce their 2021-22 regular season schedule. The Rabbits are slated to kickoff their 72-game 2021-22 season on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at South Carolina. Greenville's opening weekend will take place October 29-30 versus Jacksonville and South Carolina.

Housed at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Swamp Rabbits 2021-22 schedule features a high variety of family friendly dates. Greenville is set to play 11 Friday, nine Saturday and eight Sunday home games. The regular season will end on Friday, April 15 versus Orlando.

Opponent/Games Against:

South Carolina/15

Atlanta/15

Florida/10

Jacksonville/9

Norfolk/8

Orlando/7

Rapid City/3

Toledo/2

Cincinnati/2

Trois-Rivières/1

72 Regular Season Games

Season Ticket Packages are now available for the 2021-22 regular season. Call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or visit swamprabbits.com for more information.

