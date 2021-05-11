Admirals Announce Schedule for 2021-22 Season
May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA. -- The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced the release of their 72-game schedule for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday afternoon.
The Admirals, along with nine other teams, opted out of the 2020-21 ECHL season under the league's COVID-19 Voluntary Suspension Policy. Since that announcement on October 20, 2020, the Admirals began in-depth preparations for the 2021-22 season and have been in that process since.
The 2021-22 season marks the 50th anniversary of Norfolk Scope. Rod Taylor returns for his second season as Head Coach, while Ryan McGinnis begins his first season as the club's General Manager and will maintain his duties as Assistant Coach.
Season tickets are now available for purchase, while individual game tickets will be announced at a later date.
SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:
-October 22 will mark the third straight time the Admirals open their season at Norfolk Scope
-The Admirals will take on two teams for the first time in franchise history during the 2021-22 season (Rapid City Rush and Indy Fuel)
-The month of December will have the most home games (9), while February will have the most road games (10).
-11 of the first 15 games will be played on the road
-73 percent of Admirals games will be played within the South division
Here's a look at the Admirals schedule in its entirety: *Note: The start time on January 23rd against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits will be revealed on a later day*
OCTOBER (1 Home | 4 Away):
22nd (Sat.) - vs Reading Royals - 7:30 PM
23rd (Sun.) - @ Reading Royals - 3:00 PM
27th (Wed.) - @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM
29th (Fri.) - @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM
30th (Sat.) - @ Florida Everblades - 7:00 PM
NOVEMBER (3 Home | 7 Away):
3rd (Wed.) - vs Orlando Solar Bears - 7:30 PM
5th (Fri.) - vs Orlando Solar Bears - 7:30 PM
10th (Wed.) - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM
12th (Fri.) - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM
13th (Sat.) - @ Reading Royals - 6:00 PM
17th (Wed.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM
21st (Sun.) - @ Reading Royals - 3:00 PM
26th (Fri.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM
27th (Sat.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM
28th (Sun.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 PM
DECEMBER (9 Home | 3 Away):
1st (Wed.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
3rd (Fri.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
4th (Sat.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
8th (Wed.) - vs Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM
10th (Fri.) - vs Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM
11th (Sat.) - vs Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM
15th (Wed.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:30 PM
17th (Fri.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:30 PM
18th (Sat.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:30 PM
28th (Tue.) - @ Indy Fuel - 7:00 PM
29th (Wed.) - @ Indy Fuel - 7:00 PM
31st (Fri.) - @ Wheeling Nailers - 7:10 PM
JANUARY (8 Home | 4 Away):
1st (Sat.) - @ Wheeling Nailers - 7:10 PM
5th (Wed.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM
7th (Fri.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM
8th (Sat.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM
14th (Fri.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM
15th (Sat.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM
16th (Sun.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 3:00 PM
21st (Fri.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 PM
22nd (Sat.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 PM
23rd (Sun.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - TBD
28th (Fri.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM
29th (Sat.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM
FEBRUARY (3 Home | 10 Away):
2nd (Wed.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 PM
4th (Fri.) - @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM
5th (Sat.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
6th (Sun.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 3:00 PM
9th (Wed.) - @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM
11th (Fri.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM
12th (Sat.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM
16th (Wed.) - vs Rapid City Rush - 7:30 PM
18th (Fri.) - vs Rapid City Rush - 7:30 PM
19th (Sat.) - vs Rapid City Rush - 7:30 PM
23rd (Wed.) - @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM
25th (Fri.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
26th (Sat.) - @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM
MARCH (7 Home | 5 Away):
2nd (Wed.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
4th (Fri.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
5th (Sat.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
9th (Wed.) - @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM
11th (Fri.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
12th (Sat.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM
16th (Wed.) - vs Reading Royals - 7:30 PM
18th (Fri.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 PM
19th (Sat.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 PM
25th (Fri.) - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM
26th (Sat.) - @ Reading Royals - 6:00 PM
30th (Wed.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM
APRIL (5 Home | 3 Away):
1st (Fri.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM
2nd (Sat.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM
7th (Thu.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM
8th (Fri.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM
10th (Sun.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 PM
13th (Wed.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM
15th (Fri.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM
16th (Sat.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM
