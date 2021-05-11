Mavericks Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule

Independence, Mo. - In conjunction with the ECHL, the Kansas City Mavericks have announced their schedule for the 2021-22 ECHL regular season on Tuesday.

"We are excited to announce the 2021-22 schedule and the rest of the ECHL teams. It was a great accomplishment to play this season through what were very extenuating circumstances and to be able to look forward to getting back to a sense of normalcy is important for everyone. We cant wait to host new ECHL member club Iowa, as well as Wheeling and Newfoundland to Cable Dahmer Arena," said Team President and General Manager Brent Thiessen.

Dates and times are subject to change. Home dates are in bold. The schedule of the 2021-22 regular season is as follows:

Friday, October 22: at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 23: vs. Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, October 29: vs. Wheeling Nailers, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, October 30: at Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 6: vs Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, November 7: at Wichita Thunder, 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 9: vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, November 12: at Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 13: at Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, November 16: vs Tulsa Oilers, 10:35 a.m.

Friday, November 19: at Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, November 20: at Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday, November 21: at Utah Grizzlies, 2:10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 24: at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 26: vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, November 30: vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, December 3: vs. Idaho Steelheads, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 4: vs. Idaho Steelheads, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, December 8: at Rapid City Rush, 8:05 p.m.

Friday, December 10: at Rapid City Rush, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 11: at Rapid City Rush, 8:05 p.m.

Friday, December 17: vs. Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 18: vs. Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21: vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 26: at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Monday, December 27: at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 31: vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 1: at Wichita Thunder, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 4: vs. Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, January 7: vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 8: vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, January 9: at Tulsa Oilers, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday, January 11: vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, January 14: at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 15: vs. Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, January 21: vs. Newfoundland Growlers, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 22: vs. Newfoundland Growlers, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, January 23: at Wichita Thunder, 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 26: at Idaho Steelheads, 8:10 p.m.

Friday, January 28: at Idaho Steelheads, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, January 29: at Idaho Steelheads, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday, February 1: vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 4: vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 5: vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9: at Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, February 10: at Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 11: at Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, February 15: vs. Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 18: vs. Idaho Steelheads, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, February 21: vs. Idaho Steelheads, 4:05 p.m.

Friday, February 25: vs. Utah Grizzlies, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 26: vs. Utah Grizzlies, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 27: vs. Utah Grizzlies, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1: vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 4: at Wichita Thunder, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 5: vs. Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 6: vs. Wichita Thunder, 4:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9: at Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 p.m.

Friday, March 11: at Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 12: at Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15: vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 18: at Rapid City Rush, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 19: at Rapid City Rush, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 20: at Rapid City Rush, 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30: at Indy Fuel, 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 1: vs. Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 2: vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6: at Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 8: at Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13: at Wichita Thunder, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 15: vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 16: at Wichita Thunder, 7:00 p.m.

All times listed are CT.

Season Tickets for the 2021-22 season are now available. Tickets start at $12 a game with plans available starting with 9 games. For more information visit kcmavericks.com/2122season or contact our Ticket Office by calling or texting (816) 252-7825.

Opening Night - Saturday, Oct 23 vs Iowa (a new team to the league)

Kid's Day Game - Tuesday, November 16 at 10:35 am

New Year's Eve - Friday, Dec 31

President's Day - Monday, February 21 at a special time of 4:05 pm

Additional Theme and Promotional nights to be added at a later date.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 13th season at Cable Dahmer Arena this October.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.

