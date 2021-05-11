ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
May 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Orlando's Luke McInnis has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #95, Greenville at Orlando, on May 10.
McInnis was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 6:46 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
McInnis will miss Orlando's games vs. Florida on May 14 and May 15.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
